NEWS UPDATE - LILLYE Sign to ECLIPSE RECORDS for Debut Album

It’s always great to find ‘new’ (or at least new to me) bands and this week an excellent discovery was Australia band Lillye. American label Eclipse Records have announced that they’d signed the band and that they’d be releasing their debut album in May. Along with the press release I received there was a link to a video for the track “Who I’m Meant To Be” from the band’s self-titled and self-released EP from 2014. After a visit to iTunes, this track is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Eclipse Records is proud to announce the signing of LILLYE to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Based in Sydney (Australia), Lillye are a rock band fronted by professional vocalist Virginia Lillye. After working the European theater circuit for ten years in musicals such as Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair, Grease, and Fame; Virginia Lillye traveled back to her hometown of Sydney to pursue a passion for rock and formed the band in 2012 with Christian Lauria (bass), Matt Ellis (guitar), and Bennet Livingston (drums). Their new album entitled Evolve will be released on May 18, 2018.





“We have been searching for a label that we could relate to and after several meetings with Eclipse Records; we felt that this was the right choice for us. We are excited about the deal and we look forward to sharing our music on a grander scale!” states vocalist Virginia Lillye. Drummer Bennet Livingston adds, “With our debut album ready to be released, we feel that the team at Eclipse are the best positioned to help the album reach as many people as possible. We are excited about where this album can take us, and look forward to the future with Eclipse.”





Lillye is Virginia Lillye (vocals), Christian Lauria (bass), Matt Ellis (guitar), and Bennet Livingston (drums).





For more information on Lillye check out http://www.lillye.net/

