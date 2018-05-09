NEWS UPDATE - BEYOND THE BLACK Sign with Napalm Records

I only discovered German band Beyond the Black last year – actually following an interview with Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus, as the two bands were about to go on tour together. After checking out the band on YouTube I bought both of the Beyond The Black albums on CD. It has just been announced that Beyond The Black have signed with Napalm Records, joining Kobra and the Lotus on that label.

Press Release from Napalm Records

Welcome to the Napalm Records Family!

Since their foundation in 2014 BEYOND THE BLACK have become an integral part of the German Symphonic Metal landscape in addition to their unrivaled talent and absolute enthusiasm! Now with NAPALM RECORDS the band have found a strong partner and have signed worldwide with the label (excl. GSA)

Jennifer Haben on the signing with Napalm Records:

”We are really looking forward to the collaboration! With Napalm and Airforce1 we got exactly the right team to bring the new album to international heights and to tear down as much as possible!”

The success of BEYOND THE BLACK speaks for itself. The debut “Songs Of Love And Death” (2015, Airforce1 Records) immediately hit #12 on the German album charts. Only one year later with the release of “Lost In Forever” (2016), the band stormed the charts again and a top 5 ranking catapulted them even further forwards!

BEYOND THE BLACK has played countless shows in Germany and the near foreign countries, with the British heavy metal legends SAXON, one of Germany’s most successful metal bands POWERWOLF and the Dutch symphonic metal masters EPICA.

Additionally the band were tapped to open for the SCORPIONS on their 50th anniversary tour. The band has also made festival appearances including Wacken Open Air Festival, Summer Breeze or Wave-Gotik-Meeting.

This year the studio work continues at full throttle! More info and details on the upcoming album will be unveiled soon!

BEYOND THE BLACK – LIVE 2018:

16.06.2018 DE – Cologne / Metaltörn

07.07.2018 RU – Novokuznetsk / Heroes Of World Rock

30.08.2018 DE – Hartenholm / Werner Rennen

21.09.2018 DE – Hamburg / Hamburg Metal Dayz

14.10.2018 ES – Mallorca / Full Metal Holiday

More dates tba!

BEYOND THE BLACK is:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guit./Backings)

Tobias Lodes (Guit./Backings)

Jonas Roßner (Keyboards/Backings)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)

For More Info Visit:

www.beyondtheblack.de

www.beyondtheblack-shop.com

www.facebook.com/beyondtheblackofficial

www.napalmrecords.com

www.airforce1.tv

