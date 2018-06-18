NEWS UPDATE - New Album from SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS
SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have announced today, 18th June they’ll release their new album entitled “LIVING THE DREAM” on the 21st September via SLASH’s own label Snakepit Records in partnership with Roadrunner Records. “LIVING THE DREAM” is SLASH’s fourth solo album, and third with his band featuring MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). A pre-order for the new album will begin on the 25th July.
For “LIVING THE DREAM”, SLASH and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus); the group are currently putting the finishing touches on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums “World On Fire” and “Apocalyptic Love”, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at U.S. Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering SLASH some of the best critical acclaim of his career. “World On Fire” was tagged by Guitar World as “another bold and unapologetically riffy statement” and “a varied, immersive and incredibly hard rocking effort” (December 2014). Rolling Stone described “Apocalyptic Love”--the band’s debut album--as “filled with head bangers and plenty of fancy fretwork” and Revolver declared it “a collection of lean, high-octane rock-and-roll tunes built to be blasted out of open-top sports cars, or more suitably, open-air stadiums” (May 2012).
For more information on SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, visit: http://www.slashonline.com/
About Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators:
SLASH--the iconic, GRAMMY-winning, American rock guitarist, songwriter and film producer--has amassed album sales of over 100 million copies, garnered a GRAMMY Award and seven GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. SLASH landed on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010) which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more. Shortly after, he formed his current band SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS--which features MYLES KENNEDY (lead vocals), BRENT FITZ (drums), TODD KERNS (bass/vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (rhythm guitar)--who’ve been touring worldwide and making music for over four years. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS released the critically acclaimed Apocalyptic Love (2012) which stormed the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart debuting at #4 as the top rock album. Apocalyptic Love has the added distinction of spawning SLASH’s first-ever #1 rock radio solo hits: “You’re A Lie” and “Standing In The Sun.” SLASH released Nothing Left To Fear (2013) the first-ever motion picture he co-produced from SLASHfiction, his film/TV production company specializing in the horror genre. He is currently working on a new film project. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS unleashed their second album World On Fire to worldwide praise garnering SLASH some of the best critical acclaim of his career. SLASH’s third straight solo album to debut in the Top Ten, World On Fire achieved over 12, Top Ten chart debuts around the world. The album’s title track, first single “World On Fire” ascended to #1 at U.S. Rock Radio. In 2016, Guns N’ Roses re-united and SLASH joined Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for the ongoing “Not In This Lifetime Tour” which Billboard now ranks as the fourth-highest grossing tour of all time.