NEWS UPDATE - New Album from SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have announced today, 18th June they’ll release their new album entitled “LIVING THE DREAM” on the 21st September via SLASH’s own label Snakepit Records in partnership with Roadrunner Records. “LIVING THE DREAM” is SLASH’s fourth solo album, and third with his band featuring MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). A pre-order for the new album will begin on the 25th July.





For “LIVING THE DREAM”, SLASH and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus); the group are currently putting the finishing touches on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums “World On Fire” and “Apocalyptic Love”, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at U.S. Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering SLASH some of the best critical acclaim of his career. “World On Fire” was tagged by Guitar World as “another bold and unapologetically riffy statement” and “a varied, immersive and incredibly hard rocking effort” (December 2014). Rolling Stone described “Apocalyptic Love”--the band’s debut album--as “filled with head bangers and plenty of fancy fretwork” and Revolver declared it “a collection of lean, high-octane rock-and-roll tunes built to be blasted out of open-top sports cars, or more suitably, open-air stadiums” (May 2012).

