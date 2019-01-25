NEWS UPDATE - New TESLA Album "Shock" Released in March

The Friday NI Rocks Show this week includes the new Tesla single “Shock”. This is the title track of the new album due out in March via UMC. That album is now available for pre-order – check out the press release below.

The legendary American rock band TESLA will release their new studio album, SHOCK, worldwide on 8 March via UMC. The album is available now for preorder in CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited edition translucent blue vinyl formats; its electrifying lead single, “Shock,” is available now for streaming and for immediate download with album preorder. Produced and co-written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard), SHOCKis TESLA’s eighth studio album. TESLA is actively touring across North America, Europe, and elsewhere around the globe throughout 2019, including a performance at the UK iconic Download Festival.





Pre-orderSHOCKand check out the album’s lead single, “Shock”: https://TESLA.lnk.to/SHOCK





One of the world’s most celebrated and enduring rock bands with a diehard, loyal fanbase, TESLA has enjoyed international chart, radio, and tour success for nearly 35 years, with global album sales topping 15 million.





That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That’s just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid ‘80s eruption of leather, spandex and big hair, but this band has never been about those things. Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like the Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aerosmith.





TESLA’s legacy is alive and well as they continue to record and sellout venues all over the world. As worn in and comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans, as tough and dependable as your coolest leather jacket, TESLA endures because they are a celebration of the greatest spirits of rock and roll.





TESLA is always ready to rock, and they invite everyone to join them with SHOCK.

www.teslatheband.com





TESLA is:

Brian Wheat – Bass / Keyboards / Piano / Backing Vocals

Frank Hannon – Guitars / Backing Vocals

Jeff Keith – Lead Vocals

Troy Luccketta – Drums / Percussion

Dave Rude – Guitar / Backing Vocals





TESLA: SHOCK [CD; Vinyl LP; Digital]

1. You Won’t Take Me Alive

2. Taste Like

3. We Can Rule The World

4. Shock

5. Love Is A Fire

6. California Summer Song

7. Forever Loving You

8. The Mission

9. Tied To The Tracks

10. Afterlife

11. I Want Everything