Graham Bonnet makes a welcome return to Belfast on 25th September 2019; this time as part of iconic band Alcatrazz. The band features original Alcatrazz members Graham Bonnet & Jimmy Waldo, new guitarist, the incredible Joe Stump and Graham’s band mates from the Graham Bonnet Band: Beth-Ami Heavenstone & Mark Benquechea. They perform in Limelight on 25th September and tickets are on sale now.





You’ll find an interview with Graham Bonnet, recorded when he was in Belfast in 2016, on the Rock Radio NI website and on our MixCloud page - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2920-ni-rocks-interview-with-graham-bonnet.html