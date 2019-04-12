NEWS UPDATE - Alcatrazz Featuring Graham Bonnet Play Belfast in September
Graham Bonnet makes a welcome return to Belfast on 25th September 2019; this time as part of iconic band Alcatrazz. The band features original Alcatrazz members Graham Bonnet & Jimmy Waldo, new guitarist, the incredible Joe Stump and Graham’s band mates from the Graham Bonnet Band: Beth-Ami Heavenstone & Mark Benquechea. They perform in Limelight on 25th September and tickets are on sale now.
You’ll find an interview with Graham Bonnet, recorded when he was in Belfast in 2016, on the Rock Radio NI website and on our MixCloud page - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2920-ni-rocks-interview-with-graham-bonnet.html
Bonnet’s career has been a long and eventful one, having had his first hit in 1968 as one half of pop duo The Marbles, and in the 70s he was a solo singer in the Rod Stewart mould, with two number ones in Australia. But it was with Rainbow that he became a rock force, his powerful, gritty voice on the album Down To Earth and its classic hit singles Since You Been Gone and All Night Long, and so it continued with his solo hit Night Games and albums with the Michael Schenker Group and Alcatrazz, the band that launched Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai. There are few vocalists who have the pedigree of Graham Bonnet. His work in bands with Ritchie Blackmore, Michael Schenker, Steve Vai and Yngwie Malmsteen, as well as a respected solo artist, has made him one of the true greats of the genre. He put out the successful solo album ‘Line-Up’ in 1981, featuring his single ‘Night Games’, before joining the Michael Schenker Group for 1982’s ‘Assault Attack’ album, he then formed Alcatrazz, working with Malmsteen for the band’s debut album ‘No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll’ (1983) and then with Vai on the second Alcatrazz record ‘Disturbing The Peace’ (’85). Graham Bonnet described their sound as "The thinking man's heavy metal". Alcatrazz will be touring and recording in 2019, 2020 and beyond performing the catalogue of Alcatrazz, plus Graham’s classic songs from his Rainbow, MSG, Impellitteri, Blackthorne & solo days!
