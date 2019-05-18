On Friday BLACK STAR RIDERS released the title track to their new album, “Another State of Grace” ahead of the band embarking on a huge UK and Irish tour this autumn. The band also revealed more details about the album which is now available to pre-order. Black Star Riders plays The Limelight in Belfast on 17th October. We'll be featuring the new single on the Friday NI Rocks Show next week!

Another State of Grace is set for release on 6th September 2019, their fourth via long-time home Nuclear Blast Records, and is the first which feature drummer Chad Szeliga (Black Label Society) and new guitarist Christian Martucci (Stone Sour). The line-up is completed by Ricky Warwick on guitar and vocals, Scott Gorham on guitar and bassist Robbie Crane.

Another State of Grace was recorded and mixed in Burbank, Los Angeles by renowned producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Steel Panther) and will be available on CD, vinyl, vinyl picture disc, limited edition box set and limited edition light green vinyl.





Pre-order link - https://media.nuclearblast.de/shoplanding/2019/Black%20Star%20Riders/another-state-of-grace.html





Longtime supporter Joe Elliott, vocalist of Def Leppard says “I’ve been an ardent supporter ever since they started their journey having moved away from being Thin Lizzy and becoming a legitimate band in their own right. For me, this is by far their best effort to date”





Vocalist Ricky Warwick says, “This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record. The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar. Our most anthemic and soulful album to date. I’m very proud and excited for people to hear Another State Of Grace !”





The album is available on CD, vinyl and vinyl picture disc, limited edition boxset and limited edition light green vinyl. Full album tracklisting for all formats below:

CD:

1.Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

2. Another State Of Grace

3. Ain’t The End Of The World

4. Underneath The Afterglow

5. Soldier In The Ghetto

6.Why Do You Love Your Guns?

7. Standing In The Line Of Fire

8. What Will It Take?

9. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

10. Poisoned Heart





+ Hip Flask, Poster, Photocard

After touring extensively throughout the Heavy Fire cycle, including massive European tours and festival slots, as well as a North and South America trek with Judas Priest, Black Star Riders are set to return to UK shores later this year:

Thu 10th Oct - Bristol O2 Academy

Fri 11th Oct - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 12th Oct - London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sun 13th Oct - Wrexham William Aston Hall

Wed 16th Oct - Dublin Academy

Thu 17th Oct - Belfast Limelight

Fri 18th Oct - Glasgow Braehead Arena (supporting Saxon)

Sat 19th Oct - Newcastle O2 Academy

Sun 20th Oct - Nottingham Rock City

Tue 22nd Oct - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Wed 23rd Oct - Bournemouth O2 Academy

Thu 24th Oct - Cardiff University Hall

Fri 25th Oct - Wolverhampton Steel Mill

Sat 26th Oct - Leeds O2 Academy

Sun 27th Oct - Manchester O2 Ritz





The band previous album, “Heavy Fire”, was released in 2017 and enjoyed widespread fan and critical acclaim. The album enjoyed success in many countries and went on to score multiple high chart placings & radio playlists, including a career high of charting at #6 in the UK album charts, radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 2, Planet Rock Radio, dozens of regional rock ILRs as well as multiple BBC regional stations.





They toured extensively in support of the release with notable appearances on the sold out Rock Legend’s VI cruise out of Florida, alongside Sammy Hagar and Bad Company and very successful tour of North and South America with metal legends Judas Priest.





Previous albums ‘All Hell Breaks Loose’, ‘The Killer Instinct’ and ‘Heavy Fire’ have paved the way for Black Star Riders to be recognized as a powerful force in contemporary Rock n’ Roll. ‘Another State of Grace’ will be once again released by Nuclear Blast.





www.blackstarriders.com

www.facebook.com/blackstarrirdersofficial