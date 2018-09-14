NEWS UPDATE - MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD Return With "Unfinished Business"

Million $ Reload announce ‘Unfinished Business’ at The Belfast Empire on Saturday 09 February 2019.

ONE MORE SHOW • ONE LAST TIME • ONE NIGHT ONLY

Legendary Northern Irish rockers Million Dollar Reloadhave today announced they are reforming with their original line-up for‘Unfinished Business’for one last time and one night only at The Belfast Empire on Saturday 9th February 2019. Tickets go on sale this Monday from all usual outlets.





Returning members Davy Cassa, drums, hasn’t performed with Million Dollar Reload since 2010 whilst Andy Mack, guitar, hasn’t performed since 2014.

Since 2010 it had been a conveyor belt of changes for the Tyrone classic rock inspired band with members leaving, others coming in and a distinct change of sound in their final few months before finally disbanding in 2015 with ashes of burnt bridges from fractured relationships.

Million Dollar Reload enjoyed the success of worldwide touring in their time having visited Europe, US, UK and across their own home turf. They also enjoyed sharing bills and stages with legendary rock acts such as Alice Cooper, The Quireboys, The Darkness and Blackberry Smoke. This was coupled with several high profile appearances on the UK festival scene including slots at Download Festival, Bloodstock and Hard Rock Hell.

The original line up released just one studio album, ‘Anthems of a Degeneration’ in 2007. Following the personnel changes they then recorded and released ‘A Sinners Saint’ in 2012 and their double live album ‘As Real As It Gets’ in 2013.





“This is literally it. One chance, one gig! We either do it right or we don’t do it at all and it’s been something I’ve wanted to see happen for a long time. We not only owe it to the legacy of the band, to what we created and started but also more importantly to our fans who are from all over Ireland, UK and Europe with some even further afield.” said front man Phil “It’s crazy the amount of requests I’ve been getting for this to happen so here it is for you all. This is the final page in the final chapter of the Million Dollar Reload story. After that this book goes to the back of the shelf and will happily gather dust”





Sticksman Davy Cassa shared his own thoughts on the reunion “It’s great to be doing this one-off show for our fans and ‘Unfinished Business’ is a great name as that’s exactly what it is. Our fans never got that one last home performance from the original five of us they so deserved.” Adding further “I was delighted when the phone rang and only too glad to pick it up and hear from them all again. There also couldn’t be a venue more fitting than The Empire because it has such a significance to the band. I played it so many times with the lads over the years, I missed it myself as time went on. We’re beginning rehearsals very soon for this special night and I’ll be seeing you on the 9th February.”





Tickets for Million Dollar Reload: Unfinished Business at The Belfast Empire on Saturday 9th February 2019 are priced £13.00 + B/F go on sale this Monday 17th September from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.





Million Dollar Reload Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MDROfficial.2.0

Twitter:@MDR_rocks