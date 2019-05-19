On 1 June 2019, heavy metal band Fireland will release their new full-length studio album, entitled “Fireland IV: Forged In Fire”. This follows the release of the first track “Dragon Slayer” at the beginning of May. I’ll be featuring that track on the Friday NI Rocks Show next week. Find out more about the new album in the press release below.





The new album follows on from where “Fireland III: Believe Or Die” left off, with even more emphasis on powerful riffs and memorable melodies. Lyrically, the subject matter is as varied as ever, covering war, oppression, witches, dragons, and musings on life and death.





Based jointly in the UK & USA, the band features Stormzone guitarist Steve Moore and Chaos Frame vocalist David Brown. The transatlantic nature of the band inspired the title and artwork of the album, symbolising both the bond between the two nations and the way in which the songs have been created.





Further increasing the geographic spread of the band, the track “Banished” features guest vocals from the multi-talented Australian vocalist Mariko Gray of Destroyer Mariko, lending a modern metal twist to the track’s sound.





“Carve My Name In Stone” includes guest backing vocals from Northern Ireland’s rising symphonic metal star Rebecca Feeney, whose band Ravenlight is making waves on the European metal scene.





As with the two previous albums, “Fallen III” continues the saga of our tragic hero, and in this chapter we find out the true story about his fall and subsequent rise. Not everything is as it seems.





Engineered, mixed and mastered by Steve Moore at FireMachine Studio, the album is entirely self-funded and self-produced by the band. And proudly so. It will be available from 1 June 2019 on all the major online distribution channels.





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





Track List

01. Evil Voyage

02. Dragon Slayer

03. Banished

04. Let The Witch Out

05. Rule 13

06. Carve My Name In Stone

07. Fallen III

08. Winged Victory

09. Battlefield

10. N.D.E.

11. Hurricane





Formed in 2003, Fireland are a heavy/power metal band, drawing on all the influences over nearly fifty years of heavy metal. From their beginnings in Northern Ireland, the band now spans the globe with members in the USA and UK, working primarily as a studio project.





To date, the band has played with metal legends such as DragonForce, Blitzkrieg, Jeff Scott Soto, Blaze, Doro, Rose Tattoo and Girlschool. In other bands, the members have toured with Saxon, Stryper, Hell and Kreator, and performed at festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Sonisphere, Bloodstock Open Air, Hard Rock Hell and Leyendas del Rock.





Previous releases-

2016 - Fireland III: Believe Or Die

2010 - Fireland II: The Free EP

2008 - Fireland

2003 - From The Ashes EP





Official website:

http://www.fireland.tv





Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firelandmetal





Twitter:

https://twitter.com/stevestormzone





Instagram