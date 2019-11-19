I started uploading Shows that featured interviews that I had recorded to MixCloud back in 2014. I’ve just added the 100th interview to the NI Rocks MixCloud page. Shows that include interviews are usually available for about 8 weeks after broadcast via the On Demand Player on the Rock Radio NI website as well as being added to the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/

There are now 92 uploads on the site featuring 100 interviews –

Steve Overland from FM (Feb 2014), Hydrogyn (May 2014), Chad Cherry from The Last Vegas (May 2014), Jeff Keith from Tesla (May 2014), Richie Sambora (recorded with Darren in June 2014), Ged Rylands from Rage of Angels & Tyketto (June 2014), Orianthi (July 2014), Dave Meniketti from Y&T (July 2014), Tave Wanning from Adrenaline Rush (Sept 2014), Nita Strauss (Oct 2014), Clare Cunningham from Thundermother (Oct 2014), Nick Workman from Vega (Oct 2014), Danny Rexon from Crazy Lixx (Oct 2014), Chris Appleton from Absolva (Jan 2015), Nigel Bailey from Three Lions (Feb 2015), Joe Lynn Turner (Feb 2015), George Lynch (March 2015), Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (March 2015), Leigh Matty from Romeo’s Daughter (May 2015), Amanda Somerville (May 2015), Mark Slaughter (June 2015), Gasoline Outlaws (June 2015), Screaming Eagles (July 2015), Veronica “The V” Freeman (July 2015), Grainne Duffy (Aug 2015), Phil Conalane from Blackwater Conspiracy (Aug 2015), Mike Tramp (Sept 2015), Tracii Guns (Sept 2015), Jizzy Pearl (Sept 2015), Michael Sweet from Stryper (Oct 2015), Pete Godfrey from Blood Red Saints (Dec 2015), Pat McManus (Jan 2016), Craig Goldy (Jan 2016), Mat Sinner from Primal Fear (Jan 2016), Tequila for Breakfast (Feb 2016), Tommy Rockit from Stone Trigger (Feb 2016), Michael Del Pizzo from Sunflower Dead (Mar 16), Brian Tatler from Diamond Head (Apr 16), Skarlett from Skarlett Riot (May 16), Bob Catley from Magnum (May 16), Nick & Marcus from Vega (May 16); Nathan James from Inglorious (July 16), David Balfour from Maverick (Aug 16) and Mixi & Decker from Stitched Up Heart (Aug 16); Steve Grimmett from Grim Reaper (Sept 16); Those Damn Crows (Oct 16); Lawrence and Meryl from Voodoo Vegas (Dec 16); Graham Bonnet (Nov 16); Clifford Hoad from Kings of the Sun (Dec 16); Jizzy Pearl (Jan 17); Blaze Bayley (Mar 17); Tommy Rockit from Stone Trigger (Feb 17); Jeff Hoad from The Rich and Famous (Mar 17); James Durbin from Quiet Riot (Mar 17); Jimi Bell from House of Lords (Apr 17); Tave from Adrenaline Rush (Apr 17); Liv Sin (May 17); Harry Hess from Harem Scarem (May 17); Devilskin (June 17); Ryan O’Keeffe from Airbourne (June 17); Tyler Bryant (June 17); Brittney Slayes from Unleash The Archers (June 17); Janet Gardner from Vixen (July 17); Kobra Paige from Kobra and the Lotus (Aug 17); Jymmy Toland from Bobaflex (Aug 17); Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare (Sept 17); Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza (Sept 17); Tom Harte from Trucker Diablo (Sept 17); Phil Lewis from L.A. Guns (Oct 17); George Harris from The Raven Age (Oct 17); Jocke from Hardcore Superstar (Nov 17); Marco Mendoza (Jan 18); Toschie from Audrey Horne (Jan 18); Eamon Nancarrow from No Hot Ashes (Mar 18), Jizzy Pearl (Apr 18); Linnea Vikström from QFT (May 18); Ryan Roxie (May 18); Rich from Stone Broken (June 18); Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (June 18); Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black (Aug 18); Chris Impellitteri (Oct 18); Eric Martin (Oct 18); Doug Aldrich (Nov 18); Jake E Lee (Nov 18); Phil Conalane from Million Dollar Reload/Blackwater Conspiracy (Jan 19); Kane Roberts (Mar 19); Chas West (Mar 19), Jeff Scott Soto (Apr 19); Danny Rexon from Crazy Lixx (May 19); Gary Pihl from Boston and Alliance (June 19); Robert Berry from Alliance and 3.2 (Jun 19); Caterina Nix from Chaos Magic (July 19); Jax Chambers from Girlschool and Syteria (July 19); Bobby Barth from Axe (Aug 19); Rob De Luca from Spread Eagle (Aug 19); Todd Poole from Roxy Blue (Sept 19), Magnus Karlsson from The Ferrymen and Primal Fear (Oct 19), David Ellefson from Megadeth (Oct 19); Doro (Nov 19) and Jake E from Cyhra (Nov 19)





Most of these interviews are also available to read - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html



