NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2020
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for August were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3785-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2020.html
This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows included repeats of recent interviews with Merv Goldsworthy from FM and Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids. There was also a special promo feature with Corey Taylor. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html.
All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
506) 4th September 2020 (Uploaded 5th Sept)
WHITE LION – Warsong
SEVENDUST – Blood From A Stone
KAASIN – Runaway Train
ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn
D.A.D. – Sleeping My Day Away
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
THUNDER – A Better Man
A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Stomp
SEETHER – Dangerous
BAKKEN – Cold Blooded Murder
HEAVY PETTIN – Devil In Her Eyes
KEEL – Speed Demon
DORO – The Night of the Warlock
ELEVATION FALLS – Demon
DEA MATRONA – Make You My Star
STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen
GIRLSCHOOL – Take It All Away
GILLAN – Restless
RAINBOW – I Surrender
DEREK SHERINIAN – Them Changes (with Joe Bonamassa)
JOE BONAMASSA – Royal Tea
BLUE OYSTER CULT – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper (Live)
GUN – Taking on the World
LITTLE ANGELS – Radical Your Lover
MR BIG – Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)
GUNS N’ ROSES – Civil War
507) 11th September 2020 (Uploaded 11th Sept)
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls
LORDS OF BLACK – Dying To Live Again
SINNER’S BLOOD – The Mirror
LYNCH MOB – River of Love
TOKYO BLADE – Night of the Blade
ARMORED SAINT – Mutiny on the World
DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming
TRUCKER DIABLO – Take Me To The River
SWANEE RIVER – Bouncy Castles
WARRANT – Cherry Pie
SKID ROW – Monkey Business
Y & T – Mean Streak
RISING STEEL – Steel Hammer
PERFECT PLAN – Time for a Miracle
LANDFALL – Sound of the City
GREAT WHITE – House of Broken Love
FM – American Girls
ALANNAH MYLES – Black Velvet
STARDUST – Runaway
ETERNAL IDOL – Into The Darkness
DGM – Hope
SCORPIONS – Rhythm of Love
RATT – Tell The World
VANDENBERG – Burning Heart
PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams
508) 18th September 2020 (Uploaded 18th Sept)
SCREAMING EAGLES - Vampire
ARMORED SAINT – Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
BURNING WITCHES – The Circle of Five
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE - Breathe
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Love’s Blind
VOODOO SIX – Last to Know
FM – Synchronized
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt1 (6 min)
FM – Superstar
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt2 (10 min)
FM – Walk Through The Fire
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt3 (13 min)
FM – End of Days
PRETTY MAIDS – SERPENTINE
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt1 (9 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Future World (Live)
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt2 (6 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt3 (6 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Rodeo (Live)
NORDIC UNION – When Death Is Calling
509) 25th September 2020 (Uploaded 26th Sept)
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
THE DEAD DAISIES – Bustle and Flow
SCOTT STAPP – World I Used To Know
STORM FORCE – Breathe
BONFIRE – Hard On Me
DAVID LEE ROTH – Just Like Paradise
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Love Kills
WHITEABBEY – Story
LEAVES EYES – Chain of the Golden Horn
AMARANTHE – Archangel
ALTER BRIDGE – Native Son
MINEFIELD – Alone Together
SKAM – Green Eyes
RATT – Shame Shame Shame
RACER X – Street Lethal
HURRICANE – Reign of Love
Promo Interview with Corey Taylor Part 1
Promo Interview with Corey Taylor Part 2
COREY TAYLOR – Black Eyes Blue
STONE SOUR – Fabuless
SINOCENCE – Metalbox
OVERLAND – Hole in My Head
TEN – A Smugglers Tale
MR BIG – Addicted to that Rush
MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Unavailable
HAMMERFALL – Keep The Flame Burning
BAKEFUL CREED – One Shot
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Rock n Roll Dream
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
533) 1st Sept 2020 (Uploaded 31st Aug)
IN FAITH – Radio
IN THE NAME OF – Barfly Blues
IN THIS MOMENT – Call Me
INCH HIGH – Red Sky Shining
THE INFINITE STAIRCASE – Can’t Control It
INGLORIOUS – Ride To Nowhere
INTERROGATE – Affliction
IRON ANGEL – Bridges Are Burning
IRON CLAW – What Love Left
IRON LAMB – The Hunt
IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name
IRON MASK – Flying Fortress
IRON SAVIOR – Roaring Thunder
IRONFLAME – Grace and Valor
534) 8th September 2020 (Uploaded 8th Sept)
IRONHEART – I Stand Alone
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow
ISLANDER – It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
ISSA – Sacrifice Me
IT’sALIE - Wind
JAC DALTON – Waterline
JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE – Blame It On The Night
JACKYL – Down on Me
JADED SUN – Hey You!
JAGUAR – War Machine
JAILBIRDS – One Hell of a Fight
THE JAILBIRDS – Dull My Brain
JAKE E LEE – American Horse
JAMES CHRISTIAN – Wild Boys
535) 15th September 2020 (Uploaded 13th Sept)
JAMES DURBIN – Outcast
JANET GARDNER & JUSTIN JAMES – Rise Up
JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Last Chance
JARI TIURA – Away from All The Magic and Wonder
JASON MCMASTER – Let It Go
JD MILLER – Burned Alive
JEAN BEAUVOIR – The Healer
JEFF ANGELL – Never Look Back
JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP - Isolation
JEFF BROWN – Once in Every Lifetime
JEFF HEALEY BAND – Hell To Pay
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Stand Up (live)
JEFFERSON STARSHIP – It’s About Time
JEROME MAZZA – Streets on Fire
536) 22nd September 2020 (Uploaded 21st Sept)
JESSE DAMON – Damon’s Rage
JESSICA WOLFF – Perfect Kind of Wrong
JETBOY – Beating The Odds
JETT BLAKK – Rock Revolution
JETTBLACK – Two Hot Girls
JIBE – Children of the Sun
JIMI PETERIK WORLD STAGE – Without A Bullet Being Fired (ft Mike Reno)
JIMI ANDERSON GROUP – All I Need Is You
THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
JINJER – Judgement (& Punishment)
JIZZY PEARL – High For An Eye
JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Hate Myself for Loving You
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Outlaw Angel
JOE BONAMASSA – Royal Tea
537) 29th September 2020 (Uploaded 29th Sept)
JOE BONAMASSA – The Ballad of John Henry
JOE LYNN TURNER – Angel
JOE SATRIANI – Nineteen Eighty
JOHAN KIHLBERG’S IMPERA – It’s A Revolution
JOHN CORABI & ONE BAD SON – Misunderstood
JOHN GARCIA – My Everything
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - Apocalyto
JOHN MELLENCAMP – Cherry Bomb
JOHNNY GIOELI - Drive
JOHNNY LIMA – Happily Ever After You
A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Happily Ever After You
A JOKER’S RAGE - ShylockNowhere Left To Go
JON BON JOVI – August 7, 4.15
JORN – New York Minute
