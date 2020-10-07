NI ROCKS Playlists for SEPTEMBER 2020

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of September – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 150 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for August were published previously and these Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3785-ni-rocks-playlists-for-august-2020.html





This month the Friday NI Rocks Shows included repeats of recent interviews with Merv Goldsworthy from FM and Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids. There was also a special promo feature with Corey Taylor. All interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html .

All Shows from the past few years that feature interviews are available from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

**********************************





The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

506) 4th September 2020 (Uploaded 5th Sept)

WHITE LION – Warsong

SEVENDUST – Blood From A Stone

KAASIN – Runaway Train

ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn

D.A.D. – Sleeping My Day Away

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

THUNDER – A Better Man

A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Stomp

SEETHER – Dangerous

BAKKEN – Cold Blooded Murder

HEAVY PETTIN – Devil In Her Eyes

KEEL – Speed Demon

DORO – The Night of the Warlock

ELEVATION FALLS – Demon

DEA MATRONA – Make You My Star

STEVIE NICKS – Edge of Seventeen

GIRLSCHOOL – Take It All Away

GILLAN – Restless

RAINBOW – I Surrender

DEREK SHERINIAN – Them Changes (with Joe Bonamassa)

JOE BONAMASSA – Royal Tea

BLUE OYSTER CULT – (Don’t Fear) The Reaper (Live)

GUN – Taking on the World

LITTLE ANGELS – Radical Your Lover

MR BIG – Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)

GUNS N’ ROSES – Civil War





507) 11th September 2020 (Uploaded 11th Sept)

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Girls, Girls, Girls

LORDS OF BLACK – Dying To Live Again

SINNER’S BLOOD – The Mirror

LYNCH MOB – River of Love

TOKYO BLADE – Night of the Blade

ARMORED SAINT – Mutiny on the World

DANGEROUS TOYS – Scared

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Better Days Coming

TRUCKER DIABLO – Take Me To The River

SWANEE RIVER – Bouncy Castles

WARRANT – Cherry Pie

SKID ROW – Monkey Business

Y & T – Mean Streak

RISING STEEL – Steel Hammer

PERFECT PLAN – Time for a Miracle

LANDFALL – Sound of the City

GREAT WHITE – House of Broken Love

FM – American Girls

ALANNAH MYLES – Black Velvet

STARDUST – Runaway

ETERNAL IDOL – Into The Darkness

DGM – Hope

SCORPIONS – Rhythm of Love

RATT – Tell The World

VANDENBERG – Burning Heart

PAT MCMANUS – Runaway Dreams





508) 18th September 2020 (Uploaded 18th Sept)

SCREAMING EAGLES - Vampire

ARMORED SAINT – Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

BURNING WITCHES – The Circle of Five

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE - Breathe

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Love’s Blind

VOODOO SIX – Last to Know

FM – Synchronized

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt1 (6 min)

FM – Superstar

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt2 (10 min)

FM – Walk Through The Fire

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt3 (13 min)

FM – End of Days

PRETTY MAIDS – SERPENTINE

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt1 (9 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Future World (Live)

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt2 (6 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt3 (6 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Rodeo (Live)

NORDIC UNION – When Death Is Calling





509) 25th September 2020 (Uploaded 26th Sept)

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

THE DEAD DAISIES – Bustle and Flow

SCOTT STAPP – World I Used To Know

STORM FORCE – Breathe

BONFIRE – Hard On Me

DAVID LEE ROTH – Just Like Paradise

VINNIE VINCENT INVASION – Love Kills

WHITEABBEY – Story

LEAVES EYES – Chain of the Golden Horn

AMARANTHE – Archangel

ALTER BRIDGE – Native Son

MINEFIELD – Alone Together

SKAM – Green Eyes

RATT – Shame Shame Shame

RACER X – Street Lethal

HURRICANE – Reign of Love

Promo Interview with Corey Taylor Part 1

Promo Interview with Corey Taylor Part 2

COREY TAYLOR – Black Eyes Blue

STONE SOUR – Fabuless

SINOCENCE – Metalbox

OVERLAND – Hole in My Head

TEN – A Smugglers Tale

MR BIG – Addicted to that Rush

MATT MITCHELL & THE COLDHEARTS – Unavailable

HAMMERFALL – Keep The Flame Burning

BAKEFUL CREED – One Shot

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Rock n Roll Dream





************************************

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

533) 1st Sept 2020 (Uploaded 31st Aug)

IN FAITH – Radio

IN THE NAME OF – Barfly Blues

IN THIS MOMENT – Call Me

INCH HIGH – Red Sky Shining

THE INFINITE STAIRCASE – Can’t Control It

INGLORIOUS – Ride To Nowhere

INTERROGATE – Affliction

IRON ANGEL – Bridges Are Burning

IRON CLAW – What Love Left

IRON LAMB – The Hunt

IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name

IRON MASK – Flying Fortress

IRON SAVIOR – Roaring Thunder

IRONFLAME – Grace and Valor





534) 8th September 2020 (Uploaded 8th Sept)

IRONHEART – I Stand Alone

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow

ISLANDER – It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

ISSA – Sacrifice Me

IT’sALIE - Wind

JAC DALTON – Waterline

JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE – Blame It On The Night

JACKYL – Down on Me

JADED SUN – Hey You!

JAGUAR – War Machine

JAILBIRDS – One Hell of a Fight

THE JAILBIRDS – Dull My Brain

JAKE E LEE – American Horse

JAMES CHRISTIAN – Wild Boys

535) 15th September 2020 (Uploaded 13th Sept)

JAMES DURBIN – Outcast

JANET GARDNER & JUSTIN JAMES – Rise Up

JARED JAMES NICHOLS – Last Chance

JARI TIURA – Away from All The Magic and Wonder

JASON MCMASTER – Let It Go

JD MILLER – Burned Alive

JEAN BEAUVOIR – The Healer

JEFF ANGELL – Never Look Back

JEFF BECK & JOHNNY DEPP - Isolation

JEFF BROWN – Once in Every Lifetime

JEFF HEALEY BAND – Hell To Pay

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Stand Up (live)

JEFFERSON STARSHIP – It’s About Time

JEROME MAZZA – Streets on Fire





536) 22nd September 2020 (Uploaded 21st Sept)

JESSE DAMON – Damon’s Rage

JESSICA WOLFF – Perfect Kind of Wrong

JETBOY – Beating The Odds

JETT BLAKK – Rock Revolution

JETTBLACK – Two Hot Girls

JIBE – Children of the Sun

JIMI PETERIK WORLD STAGE – Without A Bullet Being Fired (ft Mike Reno)

JIMI ANDERSON GROUP – All I Need Is You

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

JINJER – Judgement (& Punishment)

JIZZY PEARL – High For An Eye

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS – I Hate Myself for Loving You

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – Outlaw Angel

JOE BONAMASSA – Royal Tea





537) 29th September 2020 (Uploaded 29th Sept)

JOE BONAMASSA – The Ballad of John Henry

JOE LYNN TURNER – Angel

JOE SATRIANI – Nineteen Eighty

JOHAN KIHLBERG’S IMPERA – It’s A Revolution

JOHN CORABI & ONE BAD SON – Misunderstood

JOHN GARCIA – My Everything

JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND - Apocalyto

JOHN MELLENCAMP – Cherry Bomb

JOHNNY GIOELI - Drive

JOHNNY LIMA – Happily Ever After You

A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Happily Ever After You

A JOKER’S RAGE - ShylockNowhere Left To Go

JON BON JOVI – August 7, 4.15