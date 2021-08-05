NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2021

There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3816-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2021.html

There were no new interviews this month but there was a re-run of a recent interview with singer Robin McAuley as well as a special promo feature with Devin Townsend. All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .

The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for July included album releases from Hardline, Laurenne/Louhimo, Strykenine, Big City, Heaven & Earth, Shotgun Mistress, Resurrection Kings, Rian, Lee Aaron, Lucer, Stephen Crane & Duane Sciacquo and Dee Snider. A couple more releases were also added to the June recommendations – Constancia and King Company.

The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

549) 2nd July 2021 (Uploaded 30th June)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn

AMARANTHE – Do or Die (ft Angela Gossow)

CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave (ft Ronnie Romero)

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Memories (ft Caterina Nix & Brittney Slayes)

A RISING FORCE – Undertow

SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Now or Never

BASTETTE – Talk About It

BETWEEN WORLDS – Between Worlds

LUCER – Trouble

MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister

ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing On The Edge

Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 1 (14 min)

ROBIN MCAULEY – Wanna Take A Ride

Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 2 (10 min)

BLACK SWAN – Shake The World

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – The Beast in the Shadows (ft Graham Bonnet)

Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 3 (13 min)

ROBIN MCAULEY – Thy Will Be Done

ROBIN MCAULEY – Running Out of Time

BLACK SWAN – The Rock That Rolled Away

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley)

DEE SNIDER – I Gotta Rock (Again)





550) 9th July 2021 (Uploaded 9th July)

SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket

ROBIN RED – Don’t Leave Me (With a Broken Heart)

VEGA – Sooner or Later

KING COMPANY – Dangerous Tonight

LEE AARON – Some Girls Do

STEVIE NICKS – Blue Denim

STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go

AXEL RUDI PELL – There’s Only One Way to Rock

ARMORED SAINT – Lone Wolf

SKAM – Fade Out

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

SWEET TASTE – Hanging Around in Bars

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Soul Revolutionaries

LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much too Young

LOVE/HATE – Spinning Wheel

SOUL ASYLUM – Black Gold

EDGE OF PARADISE – My Method Your Madness

LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Raging Silence

RIAN – We Belong

Y&T – Lipstick and Leather

HELIX – Gimme Gimme Good Lovin’

DAVID LEE ROTH – Yankee Rose

WITHIN TEMPATION – Shed My Skin

INNER STREAM – Dance with Shades

CIRCUS OF ROCK – In Times of Despair (ft Elize Ryd)

SOLE SYNDICATE – We All Fall Apart

FOZZY – Sane

MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home

GARY MOORE – Parisienne Walkways (Live)





551) 16th July 2021 (Uploaded 17th July)

IRON MAIDEN – The Writing on the Wall

SORROW & THE SPIRE – My Misery Calling

SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Sayonara

SCARLET REBELS – Storm

CINDERELLA – Night Songs

JEFF LABAR – No Strings

CINDERELLA – Long Cold Winter/Fallin Apart at the Seams (Live)

SKARLETT RIOT – Underwater

EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)

ANGELWINGS – Fallen Angel Song

PAIN – Gimme Shelter

TRAGEDY – Stayin Alive

VANILLA FUDGE – Rock and Roll

BALEFUL CREED – The Phoenix

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow

CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead

HOUSE OF LORDS – Shoot

SLAUGHTER – Do Ya Know

TESLA – Miles Away

CONSTANCIA – Stronger

CROBOT – Mountain (ft Frank Bello)

U.D.O. – Metal Never Dies

STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA – Gangland

STRYKENINE – Once and For All

NITRATE – Children of the Lost Brigade

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Travel





552) 23rd July 2021 (Uploaded 23rd July)

GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain

DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY – Breakout

CRUZH – Tropical Thunder

VICTORY – Cut To The Bone

TREMONTI – If Not For You

JOE BONAMASSA – Notches

ANETTE OLZON – Sick of You

BLACK SABBATH – Sweet Leaf

DIO – Dream Evil

CHASTAIN – The Voice of the Cult

Promo Feature with DEVIN TOWNSEND

DEVIN TOWNSEND – Spirits Will Collide

DEVIN TOWNSEND – Genesis

STORMZONE – Dark Hedges

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way

FALON – Girls on Fire

HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run

LION – Fatal Attraction

LITA FORD – Hellbound Train

BLACK WATER FIEND – Bring The Fire

BRANDON GIBBS – My Own Way

LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Deal With The Preacher

WARKINGS – Spartacius

AXXELERATOR – Living With Nuclear Neighbours

EX DEO – Boudicca (Queen of the Iceni) (ft Brittney Slayes)

MAMA’S BOYS – Straight Forward, No Looking Back





553) 30th July 2021 (Uploaded 30th July)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

NEWMAN – Give Me Tonight

M.ILL.ION – Back On Track

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Mysterious (ft Eric Martin)

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero

EUROPE – Not Supposed to Sing The Blues

WHITESNAKE – You’re So Fine

CASSIDY PARIS – Wannabe

DIAMANTE – American Dream

STITCHED UP HEART – My Demon

ZZ TOP – Tush

ZZ TOP – Doubleback

ZZ TOP – Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers

ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Drown By Luv

ROBLEDO – Dreams Deceive

THUNDER – River of Pain

TYKETTO – Wings

ROXY BLUE – Too Hot To Handle

BOKASSA – Burn It All

DANGEREENS – Streets of Doom

BETWEEN WORLDS – Soul Chaser (ft Joel Hoekstra)

METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers

SLIPKNOT – Dead Memories

SINOCENCE – Metal Box

RAVENLIGHT – The Circle

SEVEN SPIRES – Lightbringer

LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT – Lie

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven

The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html

576) 6th July 2021 (Uploaded 6th July)

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

RIFF X – Search for a Better Day

RING OF FIRE – Where Angels Play

RIOT – Whiskey Man

A RISING FORCE – Undertow

RISING STEEL – Fight Them All

RIVAL BONES – Scars

RIVAL SONS – Pressure and Time

THE RIVEN – Edge of Time

RIVERDOGS – Welcome to the New Disaster

THE ROAD – John Henry

ROADSTAR – Magic Hat

ROB MANCINI – Rock n Roll Circus

ROB MORATTI – remember

ROB ZOMBIE – The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man





577) 13th July 2021 (Uploaded 12th July)

ROB ZOMBIE – Crow Killer Blues

ROBERT HART – Double Trouble

ROBERT PALMER – Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor Doctor)

ROBERT PLANT – 29 Palms

ROBIN BECK – Wrecking Ball

ROBIN GEORGE - Heartline

ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge

ROBIN RED – Don’t Leave Me (With a Broken Heart)

ROBLEDO – Wanted Man

ROCK GODDESS – Heartache

ROCK WOLVES – Riding Shotgun

THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right

ROCKETS TO RUIN – Another Hero, Another Heroine

ROCKETT LOVE – Bite The Bullet

ROCKHEAD – Bed of Roses

THE RODS - 1982





578) 20th July 2021 (Uploaded 20th July)

ROKO – One Night Stand

ROLLED UP SLEEVES – Happy & Alone

ROLLIN THUNDER – Back to Life

ROMANTIC REBEL – Too Far

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Radio

RON KEEL – My Bad

THE RON KEEL BAND – Train Train

RON KEEL’S FAIR GAME – Blind Faith

RONNIE ATKINS - Real

RONNY MUNROE – Ghosts (ft George Lynch)

RORY GALLAGHER – Secret Agent (Live)

ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn

ROSE TATTOO – Nice Boys

ROSS THE BOSS – Denied by the Cross

ROSSINGTON – Highway of Love





579) 27th July 2021 (Uploaded 27th July)

ROTH BROCK PROJECT – Young Gun

ROUGH CUTT – Never Gonna Die

ROXANNE – Someone to Kill

ROXIE 77 – The Solution

ROXY BLUE – Rockstar Junkie

ROYAL BLOOD – Little Monster

ROYAL HUNT – One Minute Left to Live

ROYAL MESS – To Hell and Back

ROYAL REPUBLIC – People Say That I’m Over The Top

ROYAL THUNDER – April Showers

RSO – Hellbound Train

RUN DEVIL RUN – Dance All Night