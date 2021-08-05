NI ROCKS Playlists for JULY 2021
There are two NI Rocks Shows uploaded each week on Rock Radio NI. These are the playlists for those shows for the month of July – all of which are still available from the On Demand Player. There are tracks by around 180 different artists on the Shows this month. Playlists for June were published previously and most of those Shows are also available via the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/rrni-updates/3816-ni-rocks-playlists-for-june-2021.html
There were no new interviews this month but there was a re-run of a recent interview with singer Robin McAuley as well as a special promo feature with Devin Townsend. All earlier interviews can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews.html and on the NI Rocks MixCloud page as well - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/ .
The “NI Rocks Recommends” feature for July included album releases from Hardline, Laurenne/Louhimo, Strykenine, Big City, Heaven & Earth, Shotgun Mistress, Resurrection Kings, Rian, Lee Aaron, Lucer, Stephen Crane & Duane Sciacquo and Dee Snider. A couple more releases were also added to the June recommendations – Constancia and King Company.
.
**********************************
The Friday NI Rocks Show is two hours long and will feature a mix of new releases, tracks by bands who’ll be playing gigs in NI, classic tracks, local bands and some interviews. Shows are available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
549) 2nd July 2021 (Uploaded 30th June)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn
AMARANTHE – Do or Die (ft Angela Gossow)
CHAOS MAGIC – Path of the Brave (ft Ronnie Romero)
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Memories (ft Caterina Nix & Brittney Slayes)
A RISING FORCE – Undertow
SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS – Now or Never
BASTETTE – Talk About It
BETWEEN WORLDS – Between Worlds
LUCER – Trouble
MAVERICK – Switchblade Sister
ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing On The Edge
Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 1 (14 min)
ROBIN MCAULEY – Wanna Take A Ride
Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 2 (10 min)
BLACK SWAN – Shake The World
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – The Beast in the Shadows (ft Graham Bonnet)
Interview with ROBIN MCAULEY Part 3 (13 min)
ROBIN MCAULEY – Thy Will Be Done
ROBIN MCAULEY – Running Out of Time
BLACK SWAN – The Rock That Rolled Away
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST – Heart and Soul (ft Robin McAuley)
DEE SNIDER – I Gotta Rock (Again)
550) 9th July 2021 (Uploaded 9th July)
SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket
ROBIN RED – Don’t Leave Me (With a Broken Heart)
VEGA – Sooner or Later
KING COMPANY – Dangerous Tonight
LEE AARON – Some Girls Do
STEVIE NICKS – Blue Denim
STEELHEART – I’ll Never Let You Go
AXEL RUDI PELL – There’s Only One Way to Rock
ARMORED SAINT – Lone Wolf
SKAM – Fade Out
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
SWEET TASTE – Hanging Around in Bars
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Soul Revolutionaries
LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much too Young
LOVE/HATE – Spinning Wheel
SOUL ASYLUM – Black Gold
EDGE OF PARADISE – My Method Your Madness
LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Raging Silence
RIAN – We Belong
Y&T – Lipstick and Leather
HELIX – Gimme Gimme Good Lovin’
DAVID LEE ROTH – Yankee Rose
WITHIN TEMPATION – Shed My Skin
INNER STREAM – Dance with Shades
CIRCUS OF ROCK – In Times of Despair (ft Elize Ryd)
SOLE SYNDICATE – We All Fall Apart
FOZZY – Sane
MIKE TRAMP – Coming Home
GARY MOORE – Parisienne Walkways (Live)
551) 16th July 2021 (Uploaded 17th July)
IRON MAIDEN – The Writing on the Wall
SORROW & THE SPIRE – My Misery Calling
SKINNY KNOWLEDGE – Sayonara
SCARLET REBELS – Storm
CINDERELLA – Night Songs
JEFF LABAR – No Strings
CINDERELLA – Long Cold Winter/Fallin Apart at the Seams (Live)
SKARLETT RIOT – Underwater
EVA UNDER FIRE – Blow (ft Spencer Charnas)
ANGELWINGS – Fallen Angel Song
PAIN – Gimme Shelter
TRAGEDY – Stayin Alive
VANILLA FUDGE – Rock and Roll
BALEFUL CREED – The Phoenix
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Die Slow
CONJURING FATE – Marching Dead
HOUSE OF LORDS – Shoot
SLAUGHTER – Do Ya Know
TESLA – Miles Away
CONSTANCIA – Stronger
CROBOT – Mountain (ft Frank Bello)
U.D.O. – Metal Never Dies
STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA – Gangland
STRYKENINE – Once and For All
NITRATE – Children of the Lost Brigade
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Travel
552) 23rd July 2021 (Uploaded 23rd July)
GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain
DEAD MAN’S WHISKEY – Breakout
CRUZH – Tropical Thunder
VICTORY – Cut To The Bone
TREMONTI – If Not For You
JOE BONAMASSA – Notches
ANETTE OLZON – Sick of You
BLACK SABBATH – Sweet Leaf
DIO – Dream Evil
CHASTAIN – The Voice of the Cult
Promo Feature with DEVIN TOWNSEND
DEVIN TOWNSEND – Spirits Will Collide
DEVIN TOWNSEND – Genesis
STORMZONE – Dark Hedges
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way
FALON – Girls on Fire
HEAVY PETTIN – Love on the Run
LION – Fatal Attraction
LITA FORD – Hellbound Train
BLACK WATER FIEND – Bring The Fire
BRANDON GIBBS – My Own Way
LONG SHADOWS DAWN – Deal With The Preacher
WARKINGS – Spartacius
AXXELERATOR – Living With Nuclear Neighbours
EX DEO – Boudicca (Queen of the Iceni) (ft Brittney Slayes)
MAMA’S BOYS – Straight Forward, No Looking Back
553) 30th July 2021 (Uploaded 30th July)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
NEWMAN – Give Me Tonight
M.ILL.ION – Back On Track
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Mysterious (ft Eric Martin)
FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero
EUROPE – Not Supposed to Sing The Blues
WHITESNAKE – You’re So Fine
CASSIDY PARIS – Wannabe
DIAMANTE – American Dream
STITCHED UP HEART – My Demon
ZZ TOP – Tush
ZZ TOP – Doubleback
ZZ TOP – Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Drown By Luv
ROBLEDO – Dreams Deceive
THUNDER – River of Pain
TYKETTO – Wings
ROXY BLUE – Too Hot To Handle
BOKASSA – Burn It All
DANGEREENS – Streets of Doom
BETWEEN WORLDS – Soul Chaser (ft Joel Hoekstra)
METAL CHURCH – By The Numbers
SLIPKNOT – Dead Memories
SINOCENCE – Metal Box
RAVENLIGHT – The Circle
SEVEN SPIRES – Lightbringer
LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT – Lie
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Rock and Roll Heaven
************************************
The NI Rocks A – Z Show is about an hour long and is essentially an alphabetical browse through my music collection. Shows are also available from the On Demand Player for about 8 weeks following upload - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-az.html
576) 6th July 2021 (Uploaded 6th July)
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
RIFF X – Search for a Better Day
RING OF FIRE – Where Angels Play
RIOT – Whiskey Man
A RISING FORCE – Undertow
RISING STEEL – Fight Them All
RIVAL BONES – Scars
RIVAL SONS – Pressure and Time
THE RIVEN – Edge of Time
RIVERDOGS – Welcome to the New Disaster
THE ROAD – John Henry
ROADSTAR – Magic Hat
ROB MANCINI – Rock n Roll Circus
ROB MORATTI – remember
ROB ZOMBIE – The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man
577) 13th July 2021 (Uploaded 12th July)
ROB ZOMBIE – Crow Killer Blues
ROBERT HART – Double Trouble
ROBERT PALMER – Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor Doctor)
ROBERT PLANT – 29 Palms
ROBIN BECK – Wrecking Ball
ROBIN GEORGE - Heartline
ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge
ROBIN RED – Don’t Leave Me (With a Broken Heart)
ROBLEDO – Wanted Man
ROCK GODDESS – Heartache
ROCK WOLVES – Riding Shotgun
THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right
ROCKETS TO RUIN – Another Hero, Another Heroine
ROCKETT LOVE – Bite The Bullet
ROCKHEAD – Bed of Roses
THE RODS - 1982
578) 20th July 2021 (Uploaded 20th July)
ROKO – One Night Stand
ROLLED UP SLEEVES – Happy & Alone
ROLLIN THUNDER – Back to Life
ROMANTIC REBEL – Too Far
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Radio
RON KEEL – My Bad
THE RON KEEL BAND – Train Train
RON KEEL’S FAIR GAME – Blind Faith
RONNIE ATKINS - Real
RONNY MUNROE – Ghosts (ft George Lynch)
RORY GALLAGHER – Secret Agent (Live)
ROSCO’S RIOT – Worn
ROSE TATTOO – Nice Boys
ROSS THE BOSS – Denied by the Cross
ROSSINGTON – Highway of Love
579) 27th July 2021 (Uploaded 27th July)
ROTH BROCK PROJECT – Young Gun
ROUGH CUTT – Never Gonna Die
ROXANNE – Someone to Kill
ROXIE 77 – The Solution
ROXY BLUE – Rockstar Junkie
ROYAL BLOOD – Little Monster
ROYAL HUNT – One Minute Left to Live
ROYAL MESS – To Hell and Back
ROYAL REPUBLIC – People Say That I’m Over The Top
ROYAL THUNDER – April Showers
RSO – Hellbound Train
RUN DEVIL RUN – Dance All Night
RUNNING WILD – Crossing The Blades