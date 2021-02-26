NI ROCKS Interview with JAMES DURBIN

American singer James Durbin is my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th February 2021, talking about his new album “The Beast Awakens”. I last spoke to him in 2017 when he had just joined Quiet Riot. That association ended in 2019 and he is now back with a new solo album under the name Durbin. “The Beast Awakens” was released by Frontiers Music on 12th February and the Show also features four tracks from that album.

The Show is available now from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker

ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge

SUNBOMB – No Tomorrows

NATURAL BORN MACHINE – Moonchild

LEE AARON – Metal Queen

SCORPIONS – Lovedrive

OZZY OSBOURNE – The Ultimate Sin

DURBIN – Kings Before You

Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 1 (11 min)

DURBIN – Into The Flames

Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 2 (7 min)

DURBIN – By The Horns

Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 3 (12 min)

DURBIN – The Beast Awakens

RAINBOW – Stargazer

JUDAS PRIEST – A Touch of Evil

MAMMOTH WVH – Distance

HEART HEALER – This Is Not The End

SARA BALDWIN – Separates Me

LED ZEPPELIN – Kashmir

The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Check out the website for more information and links - https://www.jamesdurbinofficial.com/





