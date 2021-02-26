NI ROCKS Interview with JAMES DURBIN
American singer James Durbin is my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th February 2021, talking about his new album “The Beast Awakens”. I last spoke to him in 2017 when he had just joined Quiet Riot. That association ended in 2019 and he is now back with a new solo album under the name Durbin. “The Beast Awakens” was released by Frontiers Music on 12th February and the Show also features four tracks from that album.
The Show is available now from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
TRUCKER DIABLO – Born Trucker
ROBIN MCAULEY – Standing on the Edge
SUNBOMB – No Tomorrows
NATURAL BORN MACHINE – Moonchild
LEE AARON – Metal Queen
SCORPIONS – Lovedrive
OZZY OSBOURNE – The Ultimate Sin
DURBIN – Kings Before You
Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 1 (11 min)
DURBIN – Into The Flames
Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 2 (7 min)
DURBIN – By The Horns
Interview with JAMES DURBIN Part 3 (12 min)
DURBIN – The Beast Awakens
RAINBOW – Stargazer
JUDAS PRIEST – A Touch of Evil
MAMMOTH WVH – Distance
HEART HEALER – This Is Not The End
SARA BALDWIN – Separates Me
LED ZEPPELIN – Kashmir
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
Check out the website for more information and links - https://www.jamesdurbinofficial.com/
