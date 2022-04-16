Rock Radio Northern Ireland

Under the Surface 72 and as Easter is here!! I took some time to dig deeper into some longer tracks and some new releases as hopefully we have some down time in the coming week. This week celebrates Pete Steele’s untimely passing, tracks from new discoveries “Head of Demon”, something from the new “Meshuggah - Immutable” and raking over some long forgotten gems in the shape of the Maldoror Kollective and Warhorse. Don’t worry there is still the familiar warmth of the likes of Accept and LA guns as well.