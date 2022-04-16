Rock Radio Northern Ireland

Under the Surface 72 and as Easter is here!! I took some time to dig deeper into some longer tracks and some new releases as hopefully we have some down time in the coming week. This week celebrates Pete Steele’s untimely passing, tracks from new discoveries “Head of Demon”, something from the new “Meshuggah - Immutable” and raking over some long forgotten gems in the shape of the Maldoror Kollective and Warhorse. Don’t worry there is still the familiar warmth of the likes of Accept and LA guns as well.
Under the Surface 71 track list is below.
Dream Theater - Caught In A Web
Fates Warning - Through Different Eyes
Sammy Hagar - I Cant Drive 55
David Lee Roth - Yankee Rose
Dag Nasty - Values Here
The Stench - Downhill
Demons and Wizards - Blood On My Hands
Iced Earth - Hold At All Costs
Aphonic Threnody - Life Stabbed Me Once Again
Stillborn - Permanent Solution
The Haunted - Hollow Ground
At The Gates - Slaughter Of The Soul
Alex Harvey - Midnight Moses
Captain Beefheart - Upon The My O My
Deep Purple - All The Time In The World