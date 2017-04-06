NI ROCKS Recommends "Saint of the Lost Souls" by HOUSE OF LORDS

“Saint of the Lost Souls” is the 11th studio from House of Lords and it was released on Frontiers Records on 24th March. I always look forward to the release of a House of Lords album and they never fail to deliver. This is the 8th album since the band reformed in 2000 and all have been released via Frontiers. I played the single “”Harlequin” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 3rd March and the title track on the Show on 31st March.

House of Lords released three albums between 1988 and 1992, before splitting up in 1993. Singles such as "Love Don't Lie", their cover of "Can't Find My Way Home" and "Remember My Name" were very well received. The third album "Demons Down" wasn't as successful as grunge had taken over – in my interview with singer James Christian in 2014 he described it as "wonderful", "very special" and "timeless".





When the band reformed in 2000 it featured the original members, but there were several line-up changes over the next few years. The big change came in 2005 when guitarist Jimi Bell, drummer BJ Zampa and bass player Chris McCarvill teamed up with James Christian. That line-up recorded 6 albums together. The new album “Saint of the Lost Souls” sees the first line-up change since 2009 as McCarvill has departed and been replaced by Chris Tristram.

There are 11 tracks on the album – my favourites would include “Harlequin”, “Saint of the Lost Souls”, “Concussion”, “Grains of Sand” and “The Other Option”.

