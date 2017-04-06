NI ROCKS Interview with JIMI BELL From HOUSE OF LORDS
House of Lords recently released their 11th studio album “Saint of the Lost Souls” through Frontiers Records. I spoke to guitarist Jimi Bell via Skype on 5th April to chat about the new album, House of Lords, Maxx Explosion, guitars, his influences and more. You can hear that interview along with 4 tracks from the new House of Lords album and a Maxx Explosion track on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week. That Show has been uploaded to the On Demand Player and is also available as a podcast on iTunes - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
(Photo by Gail Corrow)
The interview will be transcribed and posted here at a later date.
Playlist for Friday NI Rocks Show
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
HOUSE OF LORDS – Harlequin
Interview with JIMI BELL Part 1(11 minutes)
HOUSE OF LORDS – Saint of the Lost Souls
Interview with JIMI BELL Part 2 (9.5 minutes)
HOUSE OF LORDS - Concussion
Interview with JIMI BELL Part 3(8.5 minutes)
HOUSE OF LORDS – The Other Option
MAXX EXPLOSION – Crazy Hot
THE QUIREBOYS – Killing Time
GASOLINE OUTLAWs – Stand As One
DEEP PURPLE - Stormbringer
