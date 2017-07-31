NI ROCKS Recommends "Defiance" by ABSOLVA

British rockers Absolva released a double album called “Defiance” through Rocksector Records on 28th July. The album features 12 new tracks on one disc and a bonus disc that has a mix of live tracks and acoustic versions of older tracks as well as the recent single “Harsh Reality”. Absolva released their first album in 2012 and “Defiance” is their fourth studio album – you’ll find recommendations for all four on the Rock Radio NI website. I played the track “Life on the Edge” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th June and “Defiance” on 28th July.

Absolva are Chris Appleton on lead vocals and lead guitar, Luke Appleton on rhythm guitar, Martin McNee on drums and Karl Schramm on bass. The band now essentially plans studio time and touring around the schedules of Iced Earth and Blaze Bayley as Like plays with the former whilst the other three are Blaze Bayley’s band.





I posted an interview with Blaze earlier this year and he talked about scheduling - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3074-ni-rocks-interview-with-blaze-bayley.html . Chris Appleton was my guest back in January 2015 when we talked about Absolva and his solo album - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1776-ni-rocks-interview-with-chris-appleton-absolva.html





“Defiance” is another excellent offering from Absolva and a great showcase for their talents. I’ve been posting album recommendations for 5 years now and the only other band that I’ve recommended 4 albums by are Magnum and Axel Rudi Pell! Add to that the recommendation for Chris Appleton’s solo album and Blaze Bayley’s latest album and that’s a lot of work and a lot of great music.

Absolva’s previous studio albums are Flames of Justice (2012), Anthems to the Dead (2014) and Never A Good Day to Die (2015). There was also a live album in 2013.





“Defiance” features 12 new tracks recorded in early 2017 on one disc. The other includes the 2016 single 'Harsh Reality', three tracks and a drum solo recorded at Huskvarna Rock and Art festival, Sweden on 1st October 2016 and 3 acoustic tracks recorded in February 2017.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.