NI ROCKS Recommends "Eloquent Demons" by BOBAFLEX

“Eloquent Demons” is the latest album from American rockers Bobaflex and it was released on 25th August through Thermal Entertainment LLC. I’ve been a fan of the band for a few years so an album recommendation was probably a foregone conclusion really! That being said though, the album really does merit a recommendation. If you’re not already familiar with Bobaflex, then I’d suggest that now is a good time to find out more! Perhaps you should check out the interview with bass player Jymmy Tolland on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 24th August - this features two tracks from “Eloquent Demons” as well as three from other recent Bobaflex albums. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3190-ni-rocks-interview-with-jymmy-tolland-from-bobaflex.html





Bobaflex formed in 1998 and have gone through a number of line-up changes whilst releasing albums on a number of labels including Eclipse. The previous three albums had been released on their own BFX Records label and “Eloquent Demons” is the first to be released through Thermal Entertainment LLC. It was the first of those self released albums, “Hell In My Heart” in 2011, that first brought the band to my attention. That was followed by “Charlatan’s Web” in 2013 and “Anything That Moves” in 2015.





Brothers Shaun and Martin McCoy founded the band and share guitar and vocal duties. The other members of the band are Dave Tipple on guitar, Tommy Johnson on drums and Jymmy Tolland on bass.





There are 10 tracks on the album including the intro “Eloquent Demons”. The first two releases were a cover of Pink Floys’s “Hey You” and “Long Time Coming”; both of which featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 24th August. There aren’t any tracks that I don’t like, but favourites might include “I Am A Nightmare”, “Long Time Coming” and “Moon and The Shadows”.

As well as the recent interview with Jymmy, you’ll find an older e-mailed interview with Shaun on the RRNI website – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1167-ni-rocks-interview-with-bobaflex.html

Check out the band website at - https://www.theofficialbobaflex.com/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site