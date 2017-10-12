NI ROCKS Recommends "Announcing The End" by SPARZANZA

“Announcing The End” is the eighth studio album from Swedish band Sparzanza and it is released on 13th October via Despotz Records. The new album is their first with Despotz and singer Fredrik Weileby chatted about it when he was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th September. We also played three tracks from the new album

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3196-ni-rocks-interview-with-fredrik-weileby-from-sparzanza.html

The track “The Trigger” is also included on the Show on 13 th October.

The band formed in 1996 and released their debut album “Angels of Vengeance” in 2001. Another six albums followed between 2003 and 2014 and the band celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2006 with the release of “Anthology – 20 Years of Sin”. Weileby explained the influence behind the title of the new album during our interview and fans can be assured that it isn’t a statement on the band’s future – quite the opposite really.





Sparzanza are Fredrik Weileby on vocals, Calle Johannesson and Magnus Eronen on guitars, Anders Åberg on drums and Johan Carlsson on bass. For more information check out the band’s website at http://www.sparzanza.com/

There are 11 tracks on the album - 1. Announcing the End; 2. Damnation; 3. One Last Breath; 4. Whatever May Come May Be; 5. Vindication; 6. The Dark; Appeal; 7. Breathe in The Fire; 8. The Trigger; 9. To the One; 10. We Are Forever; 11. Truth Is a Lie



Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site