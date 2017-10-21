NI ROCKS Recommends "The Missing Peace" by L.A. GUNS

When Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis announced last year that they were going to re-unite in a new L.A. Guns line-up, there was understandable excitement about a new album and expectations were high. L.A. Guns have certainly delivered on those expectations. Initially the album was to have been released in the summer, but it wasn’t until 13th October that “The Missing Peace” was released via Frontiers Music. I played the track “Speed” on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in July when it was released as a single. Singer Phil Lewis is my guest on the Show this week when we play 4 tracks from the album.

The L.A. Guns story probably has more twists and characters than many soap operas – whilst always being more interesting and certainly more worthwhile listening to! Rather than go into the whole story, let’s just say that it’s great to see guitarist Tracii Guns and vocalist Phil Lewis back together in L.A Guns. “The Missing Peace” is the first album to include both of them since “Waking The Dead” in 2002.





The full line-up features Phil Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns and Michael Grant on guitars, Johnny Martin on bass and Shane Fitzgibbon on drums. Check out the band’s website for more info - www.lagunsmusic.com

Phil chats about the writing and recording process during the interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3228-ni-rocks-interview-with-phil-lewis-from-la-guns.html

L .A. Guns play 3 dates in England in November ahead of a European tour, with support being provided again by Dublin band Stone Trigger.





There are 12 tracks on the album – “It’s All The Same To Me”; “Speed”; “A Drop Of Bleach”; “Sticky Fingers”; “Christine”; “Baby Gotta Fever”; “Kill It Or Die”; “Don’t Bring A Knife To A Gunfight”; “The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain”; “The Devil Made Me Do It”; “The Missing Peace”; “Gave It All Away”.





