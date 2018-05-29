NI ROCKS Recommends "Decadence Deluxe" by CRYSTAL TEARS

“Decadence Deluxe” is the fifth album from Greek metal band Crystal Tears and it was released on 18th May via Pride & Joy Music. The band formed back in 1997 and has been releasing a new album every four since 2002. “Decadence Deluxe” includes a cover of the Judas Priest track “Heart of a Lion” and also two bonus live tracks that feature Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie*. The track “Bleeding Me” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 25th May.

Crystal Tears formed in 1997 and released a 7 track demo in 1999, followed by another 2 track demo in 2000. Their debut album “Embrace The Horror” was released in 2002, followed by “Choirs of Immortal” in 2006, “Generation X” in 2010 and “Hellmade” in 2014. Several videos were released from the latter, one of which featured a narrative intro from guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal. That album was the first to feature new vocalist Søren Adamsen who joined the band in 2012.





Crystal Tears cover of “Heart of a Lion” was also included on a Judas Priest tribute compilation album in 2016. The track has an interesting history - written by Halford, Tipton and Downing during the “Turbo” sessions in 1986 it didn’t make it onto the album, but was given to Racer X for the album “Second Heat” in 1987. It then appeared as a studio track on Halford’s “Live Insurrection” album in 2001 and in the Judas Priest “Metalogy” boxset in 2004!

There have been a number of changes to the line-up over the past 20 years, but the current members are Søren Adamsen on vocals, Kostas Sotos and Máté Nagy on guitars, Alex Chamalides on bass and Chrisafis Tantanozis on drums.

Check out the band’s website for more information – http://crystaltearsofficial.webs.com/

*There’s a recent interview with Ryan Roxie, who has just released his solo album “Imagine Your Reality”, on the Rock Radio NI website - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3359-ni-rocks-interview-with-ryan-roxie-may-2018.html

