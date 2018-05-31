NI ROCKS Recommends "Imagine Your Reality" by RYAN ROXIE

Ryan Roxie released his first solo album, entitled “Imagine Your Reality” through Cargo Records on 25th May. Roxie, best known as one of Alice Cooper’s guitarists, has also been a member of Slash’s Snakepit and Swedish band Casablanca and has released albums fronting his own project Roxie 77. On “Imagine Your Reality” however, he has worked with a number of musicians and it is truly a solo album rather than a band release. Ryan was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th May when we played 4 tracks from the new album – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3359-ni-rocks-interview-with-ryan-roxie-may-2018.html

We’d also played “Over and Done” on the Show on 4th May and the latest single “To Live and Die In LA” will be on the Show on 1st June.





Amongst the guests on “Imagine Your Reality” are Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander on the track “California Man” and Alice Cooper bandmates Tommy Henriksen on bass and Glen Sobel on drums for three of the tracks. Other musicians include Kristoffer Folin on bass and drums, Jon Bordon on bass and keyboards, Teddy ‘Zig Zag’ Andriatis on keyboards and drummers Anton Korberg and Seven Anapolis. All the guitars were recorded by Ryan Roxie.

Roxie starting playing guitar in bands in California in the 80s. One of those bands, Electric Angels, was signed to Atlantic Records and released a self-titled album in 1990. He went on to work with Gilby Clarke and formed his own band called Dad’s Porno Mag before joining the Alice Cooper band in 1996. He played on several albums, co-writing some tracks, before departing in 2005 and then rejoining in 2012. Roxie also performed on and co-wrote tracks on the Slash’s Snakepit album “Ain’t Life Grand” in 2000. The first album from his Roxie 77 project was released in 2004 and the first of the two Casablanca albums he was involved in was released in 2012.

Check out Ryan’s website for more information, links etc - http://www.ryanroxie.com/

An earlier Feb 2014 interview with Ryan can be found here – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1455-ni-rocks-interview-with-ryan-roxie-of-casablancaroxie-77alice-cooper-band.html

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site