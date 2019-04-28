NI ROCKS Recommends "The Devil You Know" by L.A. GUNS

L.A. Guns returned in spectacular form with the album “The Missing Peace” in 2017 and followed that with the live album “Made In Milan” in 2018. They’ve obviously kept going at full throttle, as on 29th April they released the album “The Devil You Know”. The album is once again released through Frontiers Music. The single “Stay Away” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st February, followed by “Rage” on 22nd March and “Another Season In Hell” on 12th April.

L.A Guns formed, of course, back in the 80’s and has essentially always centred around guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis throughout its various reincarnations over the years. Guns and Lewis re-united in 2016 and it seems like L.A. Guns have been touring and recording virtually non-stop ever since. Unfortunately, the long history of different versions of the band being in existence continues though, with drummer Steve Riley’s version continuing to perform!





I’ve been fortunate enough to interview both Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis over the past few years. Guns was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in September 2015, before he reunited with Lewis, and we spoke about Devil City Angels, Gunzo, League of Gentlemen, Brides of Destruction as well as L.A. Guns (http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2196-ni-rocks-interview-with-tracii-guns.html ). Phil Lewis was a guest on the Show in October 2017 following the release of “The Missing Peace” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3228-ni-rocks-interview-with-phil-lewis-from-la-guns.html - we chatted about L.A. Guns obviously, but also about his previous bands Girl and Torme.





Check out the band’s website at https://www.lagunsmusic.com/





