Rick Ruhl, the lead singer from Tennessee based band Every Mother’s Nightmare, was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September 2017 just ahead of the band releasing “Grind”, their first new album in fifteen years. Last year the band reissued the “Smokin’ Delta Voodoo” album from 2000 and on 12th April their label HighVol Music released “Backtraxx – Reissue”. I was a bit slow picking up on the release, but I’ll be including the track “Southern Way” on the Friday NI Rocks Show next week.

Every Mother’s Nightmare had formed in Memphis in 1987 and was soon signed to Arista Records with whom they released the successful self-titled debut album in 1990. That was followed by “Wake Up Screaming” in 1993. The band continued below the radar during the grunge era and re-emerged to release three albums between 2000 and 2002 on Perris Records. The first of these was “Smokin’ Delta Voodoo” and the second was “Backtraxx” in 2001. This album has been remastered and repackaged and three demo tracks have been added.





The band line-up has changed over the years, but back in 2001 the band featured singer Rick Ruhl, bass player Troy Fleming, drummer Kris ‘Newt’ Beavers and guitarists Travis Hall and Jeff Caughron. Ruhl and Fleming remain in the current line-up which is currently working toward the release of a new album in late 2019 / early 2020. The other members are drummer Allan Bone and guitarists John Guttery and Travis Butler.





Check out the band website at https://www.emnrocks.com/

You can find the 2017 with Rick Ruhl here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3195-ni-rocks-interview-with-rick-ruhl-from-every-mothers-nightmare.html





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”