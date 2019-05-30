NI ROCKS Recommends "Forever Wild" by CRAZY LIXX

“Forever Wild” is the sixth studio album from Swedish band Crazy Lixx and it was released via Frontiers Music on 17th May. I’ve been a fan of the band since their second album in 2010, but this is probably their best album so far. Definitely up there amongst the best releases of the year so far. Singer Danny Rexon was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th May to chat about the new album. We also played four tracks from “Forever Wild”. The singles “Wicked”, “Break Out” and “Silent Thunder” had all been played on previous Shows as well.

Crazy Lixx formed in 2002 and released their debut album “Loud Minority” in 2007, before signing to Frontiers for the release of their second album “New Religion” in 2010. There have been a few line-up changes over the years which has resulted, up until now, in their being a different line-up for each album. However “Forever Wild” features the same musicians as the previous album “Ruff Justice” in 2014. That is Danny Rexon on vocals, Joél Cicera on drums, Jens Sjöholm on bass and Chriss Olsson and Jens Lundgren on guitars.





Last year Frontiers re-issued the band’s first two albums and their third album “Riot Avenue” (initially released in 2012) as special editions on vinyl and CD. Danny Rexon had previously been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2014 following the release of the band’s fourth album, “Crazy Lixx”.





The band has an undeniably 80’s vibe and this is even more evident on the latest album; particularly the track “Silent Thunder”. Rexon stated during our chat that much of the writing on the album was influenced by the idea of doing a fictitious soundtrack for a movie called “Silent Thunder”.

