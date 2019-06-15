NI ROCKS Recommends "Line of Fire" by FIRST SIGNAL

“Line of Fire” is the third album from First Signal, the band fronted by Canadian singer Harry Hess, and it was released by Frontiers Music on 17th May. More of a musical project than a band really, First Signal was formed to deliver an album similar in sound to Hess’s band Harem Scarem. The line-up has changed on each album, with the exception of Hess himself. Nevertheless they deliver what they set out to do each time! The track “Born To Be A Rebel” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th April and then “A Million Miles” on the Show on 7th June.

The debut, self-titled, First Signal album was released in 2010 and it was largely a partnership between Hess and musician / producer Dennis Ward from Pink Cream 69 etc. The latter produced, mixed and mastered the album as well as playing bass and guitar. The songs had been written and submitted to Frontiers, with contributions from Richard Marx, James Christian, Eric Mårtensson and many others.





Even though harem Scarem had emerged from a hiatus, Harry Hess was keen to continue with First Signal and a second album called “One Step Over The Line” was released in 2016. This time he worked with Swedish musician/producer Daniel Flores. The album included guest backing vocals from Alessandro Del Vecchio, Nigel Bailey and Angelica Rylin.





Hess worked with Flores once again on the latest First Signal album “Line of Fire” and there are writing contributions from many artists. Performing on the album are Harry Hess on vocals, Daniel Flores on drums, Michael Palace on guitars and Johan Niemann on bass.





Hess was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2017 and we discussed First Signal, the second album and the chances of a third album then - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3129-ni-rocks-interview-with-harry-hess-from-harem-scarem.html





