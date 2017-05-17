NI ROCKS Interview with HARRY HESS from HAREM SCAREM
The name Harry Hess is one that appears regularly when I’m checking out melodic rock albums that have been sent into the station – either for his involvement in mixing or producing the record or for contributing vocals. He is of course also the frontman of Canadian band Harem Scarem. The band released their latest album “United” through Frontiers Music on 12th May and I arranged to record an interview with Harry via Skype on 4th May to talk about the album and his other work. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 17th May and which is available via the On Demand Player or as a podcast on iTunes. We also play 4 tracks from the new Harem Scarem album. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Playlist
SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold
WARRANT – Louder Harder Faster
HAREM SCAREM – United
Interview with HARRY HESS from Harem Scarem Part 1 (8.5min)
HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship
Interview with HARRY HESS Part 2 (8 min)
HAREM SCAREM – One of Life’s Mysteries
Interview with HARRY HESS Part 3 (8.5min)
HAREM SCAREM – Here Today Gone Tomorrow
FIRST SIGNAL – One Step Over The Line
SNAKECHARMER – Sounds Like a Plan
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – The Matriarch
MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Sleepwalker
MIKE TRAMP – Hymn to Ronnie
DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers
RAINBOW - Stargazer
