NI ROCKS Interview with HARRY HESS from HAREM SCAREM

The name Harry Hess is one that appears regularly when I’m checking out melodic rock albums that have been sent into the station – either for his involvement in mixing or producing the record or for contributing vocals. He is of course also the frontman of Canadian band Harem Scarem. The band released their latest album “United” through Frontiers Music on 12th May and I arranged to record an interview with Harry via Skype on 4th May to talk about the album and his other work. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 17th May and which is available via the On Demand Player or as a podcast on iTunes. We also play 4 tracks from the new Harem Scarem album. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be transcribed and posted here in due course.

Playlist

SAMSON – Hammerhead (Live)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

SCREAMING EAGLES – Streets of Gold

WARRANT – Louder Harder Faster

HAREM SCAREM – United

Interview with HARRY HESS from Harem Scarem Part 1 (8.5min)

HAREM SCAREM – Sinking Ship

Interview with HARRY HESS Part 2 (8 min)

HAREM SCAREM – One of Life’s Mysteries

Interview with HARRY HESS Part 3 (8.5min)

HAREM SCAREM – Here Today Gone Tomorrow

FIRST SIGNAL – One Step Over The Line

SNAKECHARMER – Sounds Like a Plan

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – The Matriarch

MAMMOTH MAMMOTH – Sleepwalker

MIKE TRAMP – Hymn to Ronnie

DIO – Don’t Talk to Strangers

RAINBOW - Stargazer