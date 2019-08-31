NI ROCKS Recommends "Locked And Loaded" by THE DEAD DAISIES

This week The Dead Daisies finally confirmed the rumours that Glenn Hughes was joining the band and replacing singer John Corabi and bass player Marco Mendoza. Those rumours sadly slightly over-shadowed the release of the latest album from The Dead Daisies on 23rd August. The album “Locked And Loaded” was released by Spitfire Music and it features ten great covers performed by the various line-ups of The Dead Daisies to date. The track “Fortunate Son” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd August.

The Dead Daisies was formed in 2013 by guitarist David Lowy; the only constant member of the band. The band started initially as a collaboration with former INXS singer Jon Stevens. The debut, self-titled album in 2013 featured John Fields on bass, Kevin Savigar on keyboards and Dorian Crozier on drums, but a higher-profile line-up went out on tour. This included Mendoza, Dizzy Reed and Richard Fortus. Those three and Lowy recorded the second album “Revolución” with John Corabi on vocals in 2015.





The release of the third studio album “Make Some Noise” in 2016 saw Doug Aldrich replace Fortus and the addition of Brian Tichy on drums. That line-up released the live album “Live & Louder” in 2017. Deen Castronovo then replaced Tichy for “Burn It Down” in 2018. The new line-up will be Hughes, Lowy, Aldrich and Castronovo.





“Locked And Loaded” features ten covers of classic tracks. Of the seven studio tracks, two appeared previously on “Revolución” (Alex Harvey’s “Midnight Moses” and Howlin Wolf’s “Evil”), two on “Make Some Noise” (Creedance Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” and The Who’s “Join Together”) , two on “Burn It Down” (The Rolling Stones’ “Bitch” and The Beatles’ “Revolution”) and one on the “Face I Love” EP released in 2014 with Stevens on vocals (The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”).





The live version of Grand Funk Railroad’s “American Band” was included on “Live & Louder”. There are two other live tracks – Neil Young’s “Rockin in the Free World” and Deep Purple’s “Highway Star”.

Check out the website for The Dead Daisies - https://thedeaddaisies.com/

You’ll find interviews with Doug Aldrich from October 2018 and Marco Mendoza from January 2018 on the Rock Radio NI website and the NI Rocks MixCloud page –

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3485-ni-rocks-interview-with-doug-aldrich-the-dead-daisies-burning-rain-etc.html

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3279-ni-rocks-interview-with-marco-mendoza.html





