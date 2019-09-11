NI ROCKS Recommends "Burning Sermons" by LIV SIN

“Burning Sermons” is the second album from Liv Sin and it was released on 6th September by Despotz Records. The Swedish metal band is fronted by former Sister Sin singer Liv Jagrell. They released their first album in 2017 and Liv was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show at that time. The track “Blood Moon Fever” from the new album was featured on the Show on 9th August followed by “Chapter of the Witch” on 23rd August. The latest single “Hope Begins to Fade” is on the Show this week.

Liv Jagrell fronted Sister Sin from 2002 until 2015 when the band split, with the band releasing five albums and touring extensively. The following year she formed the band Liv Sin, initially recruiting guitarists Patrick Ankermark and Chris Bertzell along with drummer Per Bjelovuk. That line-up recorded the first album “Follow Me”, with Patrick also playing bass. They were joined by bass player Tomie Winther shortly afterwards.

Sister Sin released an acoustic EP called “Inverted” in 2018.

You can read the May 2017 interview with Liv on the website or follow the link there to listen to that Show on MixCloud – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3121-ni-rocks-interview-with-liv-jagrell-liv-sin.html





The debut album has featured a few guest vocalists. That continues for the new album, with Björn “Speed” Strid from Soilwork and The Nightflight Orchestra performing on the single “Hope Begins to Fade”.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/livsinofficial/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site