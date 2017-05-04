NI ROCKS Interview with LIV JAGRELL / LIV SIN

Liv Jagrell, the former front-woman for Swedish band Sister Sin has just released her first solo album, entitled “Follow Me”, through Despotz Records. It has been a busy 18 months for the singer following the demise of Sister Sin at the end of 2015; culminating in the release of the first Liv Sin album on 28th April. I managed to have a chat with Liv via Skype on 1st May to talk about the new album, future plans and more. That interview and 4 tracks from the new album can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 3rd May. The Show is available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and on the iTunes Podcast Player.

You’ll find an interview on the Rock Radio NI website with former Sister Sin guitarist Jimmy Hiltula from December 2014 just after the release of what was to be that band’s last album “Black Lotus” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1745-ni-rocks-interview-with-sister-sin.html

Playlist for the Show

STORMZONE – Cuchulainn’s Story

IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave

SEVEN KINGDOMS – Stargazer

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

LIV SIN – Immortal Sin

Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 1 (7.5 min)

LIV SIN – The Fall

Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 2 (7 min)

LIV SIN – The Beast Inside

Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 3 (4.5 min)

LIV SIN – Hypocrite

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse the Bloodlines

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

STONE SOUR – Fabuless

PR Interview with Shaun Morgan from SEETHER

SEETHER – Let You Down

STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know