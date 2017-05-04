NI ROCKS Interview with LIV JAGRELL / LIV SIN
Liv Jagrell, the former front-woman for Swedish band Sister Sin has just released her first solo album, entitled “Follow Me”, through Despotz Records. It has been a busy 18 months for the singer following the demise of Sister Sin at the end of 2015; culminating in the release of the first Liv Sin album on 28th April. I managed to have a chat with Liv via Skype on 1st May to talk about the new album, future plans and more. That interview and 4 tracks from the new album can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 3rd May. The Show is available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and on the iTunes Podcast Player.
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
You’ll find an interview on the Rock Radio NI website with former Sister Sin guitarist Jimmy Hiltula from December 2014 just after the release of what was to be that band’s last album “Black Lotus” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1745-ni-rocks-interview-with-sister-sin.html
Playlist for the Show
STORMZONE – Cuchulainn’s Story
IRON MAIDEN – Powerslave
SEVEN KINGDOMS – Stargazer
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
LIV SIN – Immortal Sin
Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 1 (7.5 min)
LIV SIN – The Fall
Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 2 (7 min)
LIV SIN – The Beast Inside
Interview with Liv Jagrell of LIV SIN Part 3 (4.5 min)
LIV SIN – Hypocrite
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse the Bloodlines
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
STONE SOUR – Fabuless
PR Interview with Shaun Morgan from SEETHER
SEETHER – Let You Down
STITCHED UP HEART – Catch Me When I Fall
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – You Don’t Know
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – The House of the Rising Sun
