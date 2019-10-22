NI ROCKS Recommends "This Is Hell" by BURNT OUT WRECK

“This Is Hell” is the second album from British band Burnt Out Wreck and it was released on 11th October via Burnt Out Wreckords / Cherry Red. The band is fronted by Gary Moat who was the drummer in, and a founding member of, Heavy Pettin in the 80’s. Their debut album was released in 2017 and several tracks have been played on the Shows since then. “Dead or Alive” from the new album was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 20th September.

Gary Moat was a founding member of Heavy Pettin in 1981 and was the drummer in that band throughout it’s heyday. He did not join the band when it reformed in 2017. Following the initial demise of Heavy Pettin, Moat had formed the band Mother’s Ruin and he continued to front that band up until 2014 when the decision was taken to form Burnt Out Wreck.

The band’s debut album “Swallow” was released in February 2017 and a recommendation was posted on the Rock Radio NI website – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3083-ni-rocks-recommends-qswallowq-by-burnt-out-wreck.html . The album was well received and Moat was soon writing and recording tracks for a second album. The band line-up has remained unchanged since the first album with Gary Moat on vocals, Alex Carmichael on bass, Paul Gray on drums, Adrian Dunn on lead guitar and Miles Goodman on rhythm guitar.





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/BurntOutWreck/

