NI ROCKS Recommends "Reflection" by SYTERIA

“Reflection” is the second album from Syteria, the band that features guitarist Jackie ‘Jax’ Chambers from Girlschool. It was officially released on 21st February via Cargo Records, having been released last year following a Kickstarter campaign. I spoke to Jackie about the band and the new album when she was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show last July – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3621-ni-rocks-interview-with-jackie-chambers-from-girlschool.html . The album’s title track was included on that Show and the single “Make Some Noise” was featured on the Show in January.

Girlschool guitarist Jax Chambers formed Syteria in 2015 to give her another musical outlet. The band’s first release was a song called “Santa’s Harley” that Christmas and that was followed by the EP “Wake Up” in 2016. Their debut album “Rant-O-Bot” was released in 2017 following a successful Pledgemusic campaign. The band have played a festival in Thailand as well as shows across the UK and Europe.





The initial line-up of Syteria featured Jax Chambers on guitar, Julia Calvo from Argentina on lead vocals and guitar, Keira Kenworthy on bass and her father, former Raven member Mik Kenworthy on drums. The latter was soon replaced by Julia’s brother Pablo Calvo on drums. In late 2019 Keira left and was replaced by Steph Dawson who had previously played with Scream of Sirens.

Check out the Syteria website at https://syteria.co.uk/





