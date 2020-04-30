NI ROCKS Recommends "Crimson" by VOLTURIAN

“Crimson” is the debut album from Italian band Volturian and it was released on 24th April by Scarlet Records. The band was formed by singer Federica Lanna from Sleeping Romance and guitarist, vocalist and keyboard player Federico Mondelli from the band Frozen Crown. The press release describes the band as ‘melodic modern metal with a twist of gothic chic’. The track “Broken” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th April.

Singer Federica Lanna first appeared in the gothic metal band Hybrid Resolution in 2012 before going on to form the symphonic band Sleeping Romance in 2013. That band released the album “Enlighten” in 2013 and “Alba” in 2017.

Federico Mondelli was the vocalist and guitarist in a metal band called Dirty Rain, before joining Be The Wolf and then forming the power metal band Frozen Crown. The latter released the album “The Fallen King” in 2018 and “Crowned in Frost” in 2019; both through Scarlet Records ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3576-ni-rocks-recommends-qcrowned-in-frostq-by-frozen-crown.html )

Joining Lanna and Mondelli in Volturian are Fallen Crown drummer Alberto Mezzanotte and bass player Massimiliano Rossi. Frozen Crown singer Giada ‘Jade’ Etro provides guest vocals on the track “In A Heartbeat”. The album includes a great cover of the Roxette classic “Fading Like A Flower” in tribute to the late Marie Fredriksson.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/volturian/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



