NI ROCKS Recommends "Firewind" by FIREWIND

Firewind released their latest album via AFM Records on 15th May, and guitarist Gus G was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show to talk about the album, simply entitled “Firewind”. It is the band’s tenth studio album if you include the 1998 demo that was released, and the first with new singer Herbie Langhans. The interview with Gus G was originally included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th April with one track from the new album, but was repeated again on 15th May with three tracks from “Firewind”. The interview can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3749-ni-rocks-interview-with-gus-g.html





Gus G initially formed Firewind in 1998 and released a demo album, but went on to get involved in other projects for a few years, before Firewind released their first full studio album, “Between Heaven and Hell”, in 2002. A further seven studio albums followed between then and 2017, along with two live albums. Between 2001 and 2005, Gus G also recorded four albums with Dream Evil, three with Mystic Prophecy and two with Nightrage. In 2009 he joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band and remained part of in until 2017, recording the album “Scream”. He also released three solo albums between 2014 and 2018.





There have been quite a few line-up changes since Firewind re-formed in 2002. Since then there has been five different vocalists and five different drummers. Bass player Petros Christodoulidis joined the band in 2003, whilst drummer Johan Nunez joined in 2011. New singer Herbie Langhans joined earlier this year, replacing Henning Basse who had been with the band since 2015. Keyboard player and guitarist Bob Katsionis left the band recently, having joined in 2004, but plays on one of the tracks on the new album.





Check out the Gus G website at https://www.gusgofficial.com/ and the Firewind website at http://firewind.gr/





