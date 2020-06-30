NI ROCKS Recommends "Synchronized" by FM

British band FM released their latest studio album, “Synchronized” through Frontiers Music on 22nd May. It is the band’s twelfth studio album since they formed initially in 1984 and their seventh since reforming in 2007. Bass player Merv Goldsworthy, one of FM’s founding members, was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 29th May when we played four tracks from the new album - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3760-ni-rocks-interview-with-merv-goldsworthy-from-fm.html . The singles “Synchronized” and “Superstar” had also featured on the Show previously.

FM was formed in 1984 by vocalist Steve Overland, guitarist Chris Overland and drummer Pete Jupp, all of whom had been in the band Wildlife and bassist Merv Goldsworthy who had performed with Diamond Head and Samson (which Jupp had also been a member of). The final addition was Didge Digital on keyboards. The band toured widely over the next nine years, often supporting some of the biggest names in rock at the time.





Between 1986 and 1995 FM recorded five studio albums. The original line-up released “Indiscreet”, followed by “Tough It Out” in 1989. Andy Barnett replaced Chris Overland in 1990 and played on “Takin It to the Streets”. Keyboard player Tony Mitman replaced Didge from 1991 to 1993, playing on “Aphrodisiac” and he in turn was replaced by Jem Davis who played on “Dead Man’s Shoes”.





FM disbanded in 1995 but in 2007 they were finally persuaded to reform for Firefest IV. That led to the decision to reform permanently and make a return to the studio and touring, but not before Jim Kirkpatrick replaced Barnett on lead guitar in 2008. The line-up has remained unchanged since. The comeback album “Metropolis” was released in 2010, followed by “Rockville” and “Rockville II” in 2013.





Singer Steve Overland was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2014 – talking about FM as well as his other projects such as Overland - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1454-ni-rocks-interview-with-steve-overland-of-fm.html . Since then the band have continued to tour extensively and they have released four more studio albums including “Indiscreet 30”, a re-recording of their debut album. Last year they also released a live album through Frontiers called “The Italian Job”.





Check out the FM website at http://www.fmofficial.com

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!





