“New World – New Eyes” is the new album from House of Lords and it was released on 12th June by Frontiers Music. It is the band’s twelfth studio album and their ninth since reforming in 2000. All the albums since 2000 have been released by Frontiers Music. I’ve played four tracks from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show since March – “One More”, “New World New Eyes”, “Chemical Rush” and most recently “The Chase”.

House of Lords was formed in 1987 by keyboard player Gregg Giuffria, rising out of the ashes of his solo project Giuffria. Singer James Christian was brought on board along with guitarist Lanny Cordola, bass player Chuck Wright and drummer Ken Mary. The bands debut, self-titled album (which I bought on vinyl) was released in 1988, followed by “Sahara” (which I bought on CD originally, but recently picked up a vinyl copy of) in 1990. By the time “Demons Down” was released in 1992 only Giuffria and Christian remained of the original line-up, and the band split the same year.





The five original members reformed the band in 2000, but Giuffria departed in 2004 prior to the release of comeback album “The Power and the Myth”. By the time “World Upside Down” was released in 2006 the lineup had changed considerably with Jimi Bell on guitar and BJ Zampa on drums. That album and the following eight releases featured a number of bass players, but mainly Chris McCarvill up to 2015, with Chris Tristram playing on the last two.





James Christian was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2014 after the release of “Precious Metal” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1474-ni-rocks-interview-with-james-christian-from-house-of-lords.html - whilst Jimi Bell was on the Show in 2017 following the release of “Saint of the Lost Souls” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3105-ni-rocks-interview-with-jimi-bell-from-house-of-lords.html. The latter Show can be found on our MixCloud page via that link.

Check out the House of Lords Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/HouseOfLordsB/





