A regular feature highlighting some of the great album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” - these are just recommendations; simply a few words about the artists and the albums that appeal to me each month. These will be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.

This month there are album releases from Alirio, Blood Red Saints, Circus of Rock, The Quireboys, Cruzh, Long Shadows Dawn, Nightranger and more.





ALIRIO – “All Things Must Pass” – Frontiers 6th Aug

“All Things Must Pass” is the new album from Brazilian singer Alirio Netto and it is his first release with Frontiers. He has had a long career prior to signing with Frontiers – releasing albums with several bands as well as appearing in some big musical theatre productions. The title track from the album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June and “Back to the Roots” is on the Show on 20th August.

Alirio joined Brazilian progressive metal band Khallice in 1999 and released the album “The Journey” with them in 2003. He fronted power metal band Age of Artemis from 2008 to 2017, releasing two albums with them, and then joined Shaman in 2019, replacing the late Andre Matos. Over the past few years Alirio has had lead roles in the musicals “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “We Will Rock You” and also fronted the Queen tribute band Queen Extravaganza.

The new solo album is a mix of melodic songs and some heavier tracks and it features a few guests, including Journey frontman Arnel Pineda on the track “Grey”. Musicians on the album include drummer Adriano Daga and bass player Felipe Andreoli.

Website - https://alirionetto.com/

