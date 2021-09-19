A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” - these are just recommendations to check out an album. Simply a few words about the artists and the albums that appeal to me each month. These will be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.

This month album releases from Anette Olzon, Newman, Between Worlds, Edge of Paradise, King Zebra, Robledo, Planet Fatale, Vega, Danny Danzi, Tremonti, Toxicrose and more will be featured.

ANETTE OLZON – “Strong” – Frontiers – 10th Sept

“Strong” is the excellent new solo album from Swedish singer Anette Olzon. It was released on 10th September by Frontiers Records and is her second solo album; following on from “Shine” in 2014. Olzon is probably best known as the front-woman for Nightwish from 2007 to 2012 but since then has released albums with Russell Allen and as part of The Dark Element. Three singles from the new solo album have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show since June – “Parasite”, “Sick of You” and most recently (on 27th Aug) “Fantastic Fanatic”.





Olzon had released two albums with Alyson Avenue before joining Nightwish in 2007. She released two studio albums with Nightwish – “Dark Passion Play” and “Imaginaerum” – before leaving in 2012. Her first solo album was released in 2014 ahead of two albums with The Dark Element in 2017 and 2019. In 2020 a collaboration with Russell Allen (as Allen/Olzon) led to the release of the album “Worlds Apart”.

The other key player in the Allen/Olzon project was Swedish musician and producer Magnus Karlsson. Olzon also worked with Karlsson on the “Heart Healer – the Metal Opera” album released earlier this year and he has been involved in the writing and production of “Strong” as well as playing guitar and bass on the album. The drummer is Anders Köllerfors and Olzon’s husband Johan Husgafvel provides some growling vocals.

(Magnus Karlsson was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson.html )

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/anetteolzonofficial





