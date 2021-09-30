NI ROCKS Interview with DANNY DANZI
New Jersey based singer, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Danny Danzi released his third album, entitled “Tribulations”, through Escape Music on 24th September. The album is his first in about 18 years, following on from two well received albums called “Somewhere Lost In Time” and “Danziland”. I linked up with Danny over Facebook and we arranged to record an interview on 28th September via Skype. We chatted for about 40 minutes about the new album, his recording studio, the previous albums and much more. That interview and four Danny Danzi tracks can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st October - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 30th Sept).
Check out Danny’s website - http://www.dannydanzi.com/
Playlist
STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You
LAST IN LINE – Starmaker
PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself
MADAME MAYHEM – Afterlife
AD INFINITUM – Afterlife
DANNY DANZI – Do Me A Favor
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 1 (11 min)
DANNY DANZI – Restitution
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 2 (10 min)
DANNY DANZI – American Dream
Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 3 (16 min)
DANNY DANZI – Carry Me Back
VAN HALEN – Unchained
WOLFTOOTH – The Voyage
TEMPERANCE – Pure Life Unfolds
LORDS OF BLACK – Bound To You
TEMPT – Living Dangerous
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (with Dino Jelusick)
THE GRANDMASTER – Lunar Water
NO HOT ASHES – Good to Look Back
