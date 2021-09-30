NI ROCKS Interview with DANNY DANZI

New Jersey based singer, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Danny Danzi released his third album, entitled “Tribulations”, through Escape Music on 24th September. The album is his first in about 18 years, following on from two well received albums called “Somewhere Lost In Time” and “Danziland”. I linked up with Danny over Facebook and we arranged to record an interview on 28th September via Skype. We chatted for about 40 minutes about the new album, his recording studio, the previous albums and much more. That interview and four Danny Danzi tracks can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st October - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 30th Sept).





Check out Danny’s website - http://www.dannydanzi.com/

Playlist

STORMZONE – This Is Heavy Metal

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You

LAST IN LINE – Starmaker

PLANET FATALE – Talking To Myself

MADAME MAYHEM – Afterlife

AD INFINITUM – Afterlife

DANNY DANZI – Do Me A Favor

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 1 (11 min)

DANNY DANZI – Restitution

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 2 (10 min)

DANNY DANZI – American Dream

Interview with DANNY DANZI Part 3 (16 min)

DANNY DANZI – Carry Me Back

VAN HALEN – Unchained

WOLFTOOTH – The Voyage

TEMPERANCE – Pure Life Unfolds

LORDS OF BLACK – Bound To You

TEMPT – Living Dangerous

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Don’t Let It End (with Dino Jelusick)

THE GRANDMASTER – Lunar Water

NO HOT ASHES – Good to Look Back

