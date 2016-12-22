NI ROCKS Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD from KINGS OF THE SUN (Dec 2016)

Just over 6 years ago I posted an interview that I’d done via e-mail with Clifford Hoad from Kings of the Sun (and The Rich And Famous). That was the first interview that I’d done for Rock Radio NI and I’d decided to do something with Clifford because I’d been a fan of both bands for some time, had befriended him on social media and knew there was a lot we could talk about.

There has certainly been a lot going on since then and Clifford Hoad’s Kings of the Sun recently released “Razed on Rock”, their second album in three years. Having done another e-mail interview in 2013, I decided we needed to get something recorded to broadcast on the Show. I spoke by phone with Clifford at his home in Australia on 20th December and chatted for about an hour. You can hear about 45 minutes of that conversation on the Friday NI Rocks Show that is broadcast on 23rd December (at 9pm UK time), along with 4 tracks from the new album. It’s the longest interview I’ve broadcast, but we had a lot to talk about and it was very much a relaxed chat about a range of things rather than an interview constrained by time limits.

The Show can be heard now via the On Demand Player (the Show uploaded on 21st Dec) – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





I’ll get the interview transcribed and posted here in due course.

Kings of the Sun are Clifford Hoad on drums & lead vocals, Rowie Riot on guitar & vocals, Shar Roxon on keyboard, vocals & guitar and Laurie Marlow on bass.

The new album can be purchased from the band’s website at http://www.kingsofthesunband.com/

My recommendation for “Razed on Rock” can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2883-ni-rocks-recommends-qrazed-on-rockq-by-kings-of-the-sun.html

You can read the 2010 interview here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/662-clifford-hoad-kings-of-the-sun-interview.html

and the 2013 interview here –

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1292-ni-rocks-interview-with-clifford-hoad-of-kings-of-the-sun.html

Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

KISS – Good Girl Gone Bad

KINGS OF THE SUN – Razed on Rock

Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 1 (15min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Fallen Rockstar

Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 2 (12min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Struck by Lightning

Interview with CLIFFORD HOAD Part 3 (20min)

KINGS OF THE SUN – Whips Me Like a Horse

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

HEVIDENCE – Dig in the Night

NITERAIN – Lost and Wasted