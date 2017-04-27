NI ROCKS Interview with TÅVE WANNING from ADRENALINE RUSH (Apr 2017)

Swedish band Adrenaline Rush, fronted by Tåve Wanning, released their second album, entitled “Soul Survivor” via Frontiers Music on 21st April. Tåve had been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in September 2014, following the release of the bands self-titled debut album. I decided to catch up with her for another chat to find out about the new album, what the band had been getting up to and future plans. That interview is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 27th April - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.





The interview from September 2014 can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1664-ni-rocks-interview-with-tave-wanning-from-adrenaline-rush.html

or listened to on our MixCloud page – https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-tave-manning-from-adrenaline-rush-friday-ni-rocks-show-19th-sept/

Playlist for the Show –

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Stand Strong

GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain

KISS – Hotter Than Hell

AIRBOURNE – It’s All For Rock n’ Roll

CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child

ADRENALINE RUSH – Love Is Like Poison

Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 1 (6 min)

ADRENALINE RUSH – Soul Survivor

Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 2 (3 min)

ADRENALINE RUSH – Sinner

Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 3 (3.5 min)

ADRENALINE RUSH – Adrenalin

SAFIRE – Fallen Angel

ROCK GODDESS – It’s More than Rock n Roll

THE FERRYMEN – End of the Road

AXEL RUDI PELL – I See Fire

SECRET SPHERE – The Calling

ELEVATION FALLS – Watching Over You