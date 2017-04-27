NI ROCKS Interview with TÅVE WANNING from ADRENALINE RUSH (Apr 2017)
Swedish band Adrenaline Rush, fronted by Tåve Wanning, released their second album, entitled “Soul Survivor” via Frontiers Music on 21st April. Tåve had been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in September 2014, following the release of the bands self-titled debut album. I decided to catch up with her for another chat to find out about the new album, what the band had been getting up to and future plans. That interview is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 27th April - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
The interview from September 2014 can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1664-ni-rocks-interview-with-tave-wanning-from-adrenaline-rush.html
or listened to on our MixCloud page – https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-tave-manning-from-adrenaline-rush-friday-ni-rocks-show-19th-sept/
Playlist for the Show –
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Stand Strong
GUNS N’ ROSES – Nightrain
KISS – Hotter Than Hell
AIRBOURNE – It’s All For Rock n’ Roll
CRAZY LIXX – Wild Child
ADRENALINE RUSH – Love Is Like Poison
Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 1 (6 min)
ADRENALINE RUSH – Soul Survivor
Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 2 (3 min)
ADRENALINE RUSH – Sinner
Interview with Tåve from Adrenaline Rush Part 3 (3.5 min)
ADRENALINE RUSH – Adrenalin
SAFIRE – Fallen Angel
ROCK GODDESS – It’s More than Rock n Roll
THE FERRYMEN – End of the Road
AXEL RUDI PELL – I See Fire
SECRET SPHERE – The Calling
ELEVATION FALLS – Watching Over You
AEROSMITH – Dream On (Live)
