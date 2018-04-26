NI ROCKS Interview with JIZZY PEARL (April 2018)

Love/Hate frontman Jizzy Pearl releases an excellent new album called “All You Need Is Soul” through Frontiers Music on 11th May. The album is being released amidst a UK tour that kicks off on 2nd May and which includes a show in the Diamond Rock Club, Ahoghill on 12th May. Jizzy has been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on a couple of occasions and I thought it’d be great to chat to him again to talk about the new album and the tour.

You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 27th April, which was uploaded on 26th April – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.









Check out the previous interviews with Jizzy here –

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2975-ni-rocks-interview-with-jizzy-pearl-jan-2017.html

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2223-ni-rocks-interview-with-jizzy-pearl.html

Show 382) 27th April 2018 (Uploaded 26th April)

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Southern Fried Friday Night

W.E.T. – Kings on Thunder Road

ELEVATION FALLS – Zombie

JIZZY PEARL – High For An Eye

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 1 (5 min)

JIZZY PEARL – All You Need Is Soul

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 2 (7 min)

JIZZY PEARL – You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 3 (6 min)

DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Over and Over

STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day

TREMONTI – Take You With Me

MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger

GREYBEARDS – One in a Billion

SKINDRED – Promo for Album ‘Big Tings’

SKINDRED – That’s My Jam

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

SLAUGHTER – Move to the Music

GREAT WHITE – Save Your Love

GUNS N ROSES – 14 Years

SUNSTORM – Only The Good Will Survive

PRAYING MANTIS – Keep It Alive

A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers