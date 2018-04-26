NI ROCKS Interview with JIZZY PEARL (April 2018)
Love/Hate frontman Jizzy Pearl releases an excellent new album called “All You Need Is Soul” through Frontiers Music on 11th May. The album is being released amidst a UK tour that kicks off on 2nd May and which includes a show in the Diamond Rock Club, Ahoghill on 12th May. Jizzy has been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on a couple of occasions and I thought it’d be great to chat to him again to talk about the new album and the tour.
You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 27th April, which was uploaded on 26th April – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Show 382) 27th April 2018 (Uploaded 26th April)
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Southern Fried Friday Night
W.E.T. – Kings on Thunder Road
ELEVATION FALLS – Zombie
JIZZY PEARL – High For An Eye
Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 1 (5 min)
JIZZY PEARL – All You Need Is Soul
Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 2 (7 min)
JIZZY PEARL – You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 3 (6 min)
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW – Over and Over
STEVIE R PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS – Bad Day
TREMONTI – Take You With Me
MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger
GREYBEARDS – One in a Billion
SKINDRED – Promo for Album ‘Big Tings’
SKINDRED – That’s My Jam
BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf
SLAUGHTER – Move to the Music
GREAT WHITE – Save Your Love
GUNS N ROSES – 14 Years
SUNSTORM – Only The Good Will Survive
PRAYING MANTIS – Keep It Alive
A LITTLE BITTER – Feathers
HIGH PRIESTESS – Take The Blame