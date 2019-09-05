NI ROCKS Interview with TODD POOLE from ROXY BLUE
In 1992, Memphis band Roxy Blue released their debut album “Want Some?” on Geffen Records. Had it been released a few years earlier it would have no doubt been hugely successful, but the rock scene was changing and the band split not long after. Twenty seven years later, Roxy Blue is back, releasing a self-titled album via Frontiers Music on 9th August. I had the opportunity to speak to lead singer Todd Poole via Skype on 28th August. We chatted about Roxy Blue and the new album, as well as his involvement with the bands Saliva and 714.
You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 6th September – available from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (Show uploaded 4th Sept).
Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRoxyBlue/
Playlist for the Show
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood
MICHAEL SWEET – Shine
CRASHDIET - Rust
TRUCKER DIABLO – Voodoo II
BLACK STAR RIDERS Promo for “Another State of Grace”
THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days
ROXY BLUE – Rockstar Junkie
Interview with TODD POOLE Part 1 (12 min)
ROXY BLUE – Blinders
Interview with TODD POOLE Part 2 (11 min)
ROXY BLUE – How Does It Feel
Interview with TODD POOLE Part 3 (12 min)
ROXY BLUE – Scream
714 – Stand Alone
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Too Far Gone
TORA TORA – Rose of Jericho
QUIET RIOT – Don’t Call It Love
MAD HAVEN – Are You Ready?
LEE AARON – Metal Queen (Live)
KXM – War of Words
SAINT ASONIA – The Hunted
BALEFUL CREED – Lose Religion
SONS OF APOLLO – Dream On (Live)
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site