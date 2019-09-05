NI ROCKS Interview with TODD POOLE from ROXY BLUE

In 1992, Memphis band Roxy Blue released their debut album “Want Some?” on Geffen Records. Had it been released a few years earlier it would have no doubt been hugely successful, but the rock scene was changing and the band split not long after. Twenty seven years later, Roxy Blue is back, releasing a self-titled album via Frontiers Music on 9th August. I had the opportunity to speak to lead singer Todd Poole via Skype on 28th August. We chatted about Roxy Blue and the new album, as well as his involvement with the bands Saliva and 714.

You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 6th September – available from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (Show uploaded 4th Sept).





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRoxyBlue/





Playlist for the Show

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Dr Feelgood

MICHAEL SWEET – Shine

CRASHDIET - Rust

TRUCKER DIABLO – Voodoo II

BLACK STAR RIDERS Promo for “Another State of Grace”

THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days

ROXY BLUE – Rockstar Junkie

Interview with TODD POOLE Part 1 (12 min)

ROXY BLUE – Blinders

Interview with TODD POOLE Part 2 (11 min)

ROXY BLUE – How Does It Feel

Interview with TODD POOLE Part 3 (12 min)

ROXY BLUE – Scream

714 – Stand Alone

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Too Far Gone

TORA TORA – Rose of Jericho

QUIET RIOT – Don’t Call It Love

MAD HAVEN – Are You Ready?

LEE AARON – Metal Queen (Live)

KXM – War of Words

SAINT ASONIA – The Hunted

BALEFUL CREED – Lose Religion

SONS OF APOLLO – Dream On (Live)





The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site