NI ROCKS Interview with CHRIS APPLETON from ABSOLVA
English band Absolva release their fifth studio album, “Side By Side”, through Rocksector Records on 17th April. Ahead of the release of that album I had the opportunity to chat with singer and guitarist Chris Appleton about Absolva, the album and being part of Blaze Bayley’s band. We chatted via Skype on 27th February and you can hear that interview, along with four tracks from the new Absolva album and one from the new Blaze Bayley album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 6th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Check out the Absolva website - https://www.absolva.com/home
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Chris was previously a guest on the Show in 2015 when he released his solo album “Restless”. You’ll find that interview here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1776-ni-rocks-interview-with-chris-appleton-absolva.html
PLAYLIST -
SWANEE RIVER – Smoking Jacket
VIXEN – Not a Minute Too Soon
LITA FORD – Shot of Poison
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Home Sweet Home
ELECTRIC MOB – Devil You Know
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – Inside Out
BALEFUL CREED – Southgate of Heaven
ABSOLVA – Heaven and Hell
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 1 (6 min)
ABSOLVA – Burning Star
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 2 (6 min)
ABSOLVA – End of Days
Interview with CHRIS APPLETON Part 3 (8 min)
ABSOLVA – The Sky’s Your Limit
BLAZE BAYLEY – Life Goes On (Live)
ASPHALT VALENTINE – Living Dreams
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles
DEVILSKIN – Corrode
SEVEN SPIRES – Bury You
LOVE/HATE – Wasted in America
JACKYL – Push Comes to Shove
POISON – Unskinny Bop
FM – Synchronized
ROBERT HART – Different People
AUTUMN’S CHILD – Rubicon Sign
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Coming Home
