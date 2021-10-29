NI ROCKS Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK from FM
Jim Kirkpatrick will be best known to most rock fans as the guitarist for legendary English rock band FM, but he also has a highly respected career as a solo artist. He also recently joined Band of Friends, featuring two of Rory Gallagher’s principle band members, which celebrates the music of the guitar legend. I spoke to Jim via Skype on 21st October to talk about his recent solo album and plans for a new release as well as about Band of Friends and FM.
You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 29th October - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Band of Friends play The Empire in Belfast on 5th November and then shows in Drogheda and Dublin on the following nights. Jim’s new single “Dead Man Walking” is released on 29th October to coincide with a new crowd-funding campaign.
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Jim’s website - https://www.jimkirkpatrick.com/
Band of Friends website - http://www.bandoffriends.eu/
FM website - http://www.fmofficial.com/
Playlist
MOTÖRHEAD – Ace of Spades
OSUKARU – Shut It Out
ALTZI – Motherless Child
GROUNDBREAKER – There’s Mo Tomorrow
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Gravy Train
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 1 (6 min)
BAND OF FRIENDS – Sleep on a Clothes Line
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 2 (10 min)
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Dead Man Walking
Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK Part 3 (12 min)
JIM KIRKPATRICK – Ballad of a Prodigal Son
FM – Broken
NO HOT ASHES – Running Red Lights
FEMME FATALE – Touch And Go
STRYPER – To Hell With The Devil
VAN HALEN – Finish What Ya Started
JOE BONAMASSA – The Heart That Never Waits
Promo for JOE BONAMASSA’s “Time Clocks” Album Part1
JOE BONAMASSA – Time Clocks
Promo for JOE BONAMASSA’s “Time Clocks” Album Part2
JOE BONAMASSA – Notches
RAVENLIGHT – The Wild Hunt
AD INFINITUM – Animals
BUTCHER BABIES – Headspin
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Crystal Sky
RORY GALLAGHER – Just The Smile (50h Anniversary Edition)
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site