NI ROCKS Interview with JIM KIRKPATRICK from FM

Jim Kirkpatrick will be best known to most rock fans as the guitarist for legendary English rock band FM, but he also has a highly respected career as a solo artist. He also recently joined Band of Friends, featuring two of Rory Gallagher’s principle band members, which celebrates the music of the guitar legend. I spoke to Jim via Skype on 21st October to talk about his recent solo album and plans for a new release as well as about Band of Friends and FM.

You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 29th October - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Band of Friends play The Empire in Belfast on 5th November and then shows in Drogheda and Dublin on the following nights. Jim’s new single “Dead Man Walking” is released on 29th October to coincide with a new crowd-funding campaign.

Jim’s website - https://www.jimkirkpatrick.com/

Band of Friends website - http://www.bandoffriends.eu/

FM website - http://www.fmofficial.com/





