Udo Dirkschneider is undoubtedly a rock legend, releasing numerous albums over the past 40+ years with Accept and U.D.O. On 22nd April he releases a solo album of cover versions called “My Way” through Atomic Fire Records. I chatted to Udo via Skype on 17th March about that new album as well as U.D.O. and other recent projects with The Old Gang and Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr,

You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th March. This Show is available now via the On Demand Player (uploaded 19th March) - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show

 

 

https://www.udo-online.com/  

 

Playlist –

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

CORELEONI – Purple Dynamite

BLACK SWAN – Eagles Fly

THUNDER – The Western Sky

WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro

PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 1 (6 min)

UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Kein Zurück

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 2 (6 min)

U.D.O. & DAS MUSIKKORPS DER BUNDESWEHR – Neon Diamond

Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 3 (5 min)

U.D.O. -  Kids And Guns

ACCEPT – Burning

WARLOCK – Burning The Witches

KISS – God of Thunder

GLYDER – Love Never Dies

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive

FORTUNE – Orphaned in the Storm

DYNAZTY – Yours

APOCALYPTICA – I’ll Get Through This

BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes (ft Spencer Charnas)

BATTLE BEAST – The Lightbringer

PRIMAL FEAR – The End is Near

GUNS N ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil

 

