Udo Dirkschneider is undoubtedly a rock legend, releasing numerous albums over the past 40+ years with Accept and U.D.O. On 22nd April he releases a solo album of cover versions called “My Way” through Atomic Fire Records. I chatted to Udo via Skype on 17th March about that new album as well as U.D.O. and other recent projects with The Old Gang and Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr,
https://www.udo-online.com/
Playlist –
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
CORELEONI – Purple Dynamite
BLACK SWAN – Eagles Fly
THUNDER – The Western Sky
WIG WAM – Kilimanjaro
PRETTY MAIDS – Kingmaker
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – We Will Rock You
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 1 (6 min)
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER – Kein Zurück
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 2 (6 min)
U.D.O. & DAS MUSIKKORPS DER BUNDESWEHR – Neon Diamond
Interview with UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Part 3 (5 min)
U.D.O. - Kids And Guns
ACCEPT – Burning
WARLOCK – Burning The Witches
KISS – God of Thunder
GLYDER – Love Never Dies
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive
FORTUNE – Orphaned in the Storm
DYNAZTY – Yours
APOCALYPTICA – I’ll Get Through This
BAD WOLVES – If Tomorrow Never Comes (ft Spencer Charnas)
BATTLE BEAST – The Lightbringer
PRIMAL FEAR – The End is Near
GUNS N ROSES – Sympathy for the Devil