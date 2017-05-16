NEWS UPDATE - Classic Album Re-Releases from DISSONANCE

Dissonance Productions (Plastic Head Music Distribution) have certainly been doing their bit recently to re-invigorate the 80’s NWOBHM movement. Last year saw the release of new albums from Diamond Head and Grim Reaper and over recent months there has been a stream of classic albums being re-released, including the first three Girlschool albums ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3101-ni-rocks-recommends-the-first-three-albums-by-girlschool.html ). This month (26th May) sees the re-release of 3 albums by Samson as well as albums from Blitzkrieg, Jaguar and Cloven Hoof. And in early June we get 3 re-releases from Raven.

The three Samson releases are their debut album “Survivors” from 1979 which features Paul Samson on vocals (although there are some bonus tracks that feature Bruce Dickinson); their third album “Shock Tactics” from 1981 (Dickinson’s final album before joining Iron Maiden) and “Live at Reading ‘81”, featuring Dickinson on vocals.

There are three other debuts being re-released in May – Blitzkrieg’s 1985 album “A Time of Changes”; Cloven Hoof’s self-titled album from 1984 and Jaguar’s “Power Games” from 1983.

On 9th June, Dissonance will re-release “Rock Until You Drop” the 1981 debut from Raven, their third studio album “All For One” and their live album “Live At The Inferno” from 1981.

Interviews with Steve Grimmett from Grim Reaper and Brian Tatler from Diamond Head posted last year -

