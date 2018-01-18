NEWS UPDATE - THE DEAD DAISIES Reveal Album Title and Track List

When I recorded an interview with Marco Mendoza on 3rd January he accidently let slip the name of the new album from The Dead Daisies and we had to bleep it out when the Show was uploaded – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3279-ni-rocks-interview-with-marco-mendoza.html . This week the band have officially announced that the album will be entitled “Burn It Down” and that it will released via Spitfire Music/ SPV on 6th April 2018. The new album will be the first to feature drummer Deen Castronovo of Bad English / Journey fame. Tour dates have also been announced, but unfortunately they don’t include Belfast or Dublin. However, Marco Mendoza does play a gig in Voodoo, Belfast on 18th February with support coming from the Pat McManus Band.

Press release below -

“BURN IT DOWN” is a muscular tour-de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of 70s Rock, with moments of Birmingham’s finest, blended with the early works of Boston’s best, “Burn It Down” will do just that: Burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.





Recorded in Nashville with Marti Frederiksen at the helm, the band finished their 4th studio album “Burn It Down” in December, with Anthony Focx once again handling the mix and mastering legend Howie Weinberg adding his magic.





John Corabi about the new record:

“I’m extremely excited about our new record “BURN IT DOWN”! It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in The Dead Daisies journey. This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!!!! Peace,Crabby”





Doug Aldrich puts it quite simply, yet to the point:

“The new Daisies album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!”

With the band eager to get on the road and in true Daisies’ fashion, the band announced the first of many BURN IT DOWN TOUR dates slated for 2018 right before Christmas with fans turning out in droves at the on-sale date. Many more dates are to be announced including the band’s highly anticipated return to Japan, North America, Mexico and South America!

With Deen joining the bands line-up to record the new Album, The Dead Daisies are: Doug Aldrich(Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy), Deen Castronovo (Bad English, Journey) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

One thing is for certain: within a short amount of time, The Dead Daisies have made a massive impression on the rock scene and managed to garner the one thing that every band desires but only so few ever have: HARD CORE FANS! They love the Daisies and the Daisies love them back!

Rock is indeed alive and well!!!





TRACKLISTING

Resurrected

Rise Up

Burn It Down

Judgement Day

What Goes Around

Bitch

Set Me Free

Dead And Gone

Can’t Take It With You

Leave Me Alone

BURN IT DOWN will be released in the following formats:

• DigiPak CD with 12-page booklet and poster

• Gatefold Colored Vinyl with printed inner sleeves, 4-page poster booklet and Audio CD in paper sleeve

• Picture Disk Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

• Digital Download & Streaming

Tour Dates

UK (with special guests THE TREATMENT* & THE AMORETTES)

APRIL

Sunday 8th Garage Glasgow, UK

Monday 9th Robin 2 Bilston, UK

Tuesday 10th Koko London, UK *

Thursday 12th Academy 2 Manchester, UK

Friday 13th Rock City Nottingham, UK *

Saturday 14th Academy Bristol, UK *

EUROPE (with special guests THE NEW ROSES)

APRIL

Monday 16th 013 Tilburg, NET

Tuesday 17th Biebob Vosselaar, BEL

Wednesday 18th Markthalle Hamburg, GER

Friday 20th Sticky Fingers Gothenburg, SWE

Saturday 21st Parkteateret Oslo, NOR

Sunday 22nd Klubben Stockholm, SWE

Tuesday 24th Pumpehuset Copenhagen, DEN

Wednesday 25th Rosenhof Osnabrueck, GER

Thursday 26th Backstage Werk Munich, GER

Friday 27th Barba Negra Track Budapest, HUN

Sunday 29th Simm City Vienna, AUS

MAY

Tuesday 1st Thanks Jimi Festival Wroclaw, POL

Thursday 3rd Kesselhaus Berlin, GER

Friday 4th Schlachthof Wiesbaden, GER

Saturday 5th Live Music Hall Cologne, GER

Sunday 6th Le Trabendo Paris, FRA

Tuesday 8th Z7 Pratteln, SWI

Wednesday 9th Live Club Trezzo (Milan), ITA

Friday 11th Zentral Pamplona, SPA