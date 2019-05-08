Back in 2017 I bought the first two CDs from German band Beyond The Black after discovering the band was touring with Kobra and the Lotus and deciding to check them out. At that stage the albums hadn’t been officially released in the UK. The following year I bought the third album “Heart of the Hurricane” and recorded an interview with the band’s singer Jennifer Haben. The band have now announced that the first two albums are getting a physical release outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland for the first time and that they are releasing a new ‘Black Edition’ of “Heart of the Hurricane” that features three bonus tracks and a extra CD of tracks from the first two albums.

Napalm Records Press Release

After the great success of 2018’s Heart Of The Hurricane, BEYOND THE BLACK deliver a special gift for their fans worldwide, by re-releasing Heart Of The Hurricane as Black Edition with 3 bonus tracks and a Best Of CD compromising the best songs from their previous two albums. The three bonus tracks are no leftovers from some old recording session – they are consequent beacons leading into the future and all that is to come for BEYOND THE BLACK.





Pre-Order Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition – https://napalmrecords.com/beyondtheblack?utm_source=Presse+News+-+UK&utm_campaign=bbde684f5c-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_05_02_03_26&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9812a903a1-bbde684f5c-16121627





Release Date:

Germany, Switzerland & Austria : May 3rd

Europe (excl. GSA): June 7th

North America: June 28th

The tracklist reads as follows:

CD1:

1 – Hysteria

2 – Heart of the Hurricane

3 – Through the Mirror

4 – Million Lightyears

5 – Song for the Godless

6 – Escape from the Earth

7 – Beneath a Blackened Sky

8 – Fairytale of Doom

9 – My God is Dead

10 – Dear Death

11 – Scream for Me

12 – Freedom

13 – Breeze

14 – Echo from the Past

15 – Parade

16 – Spiderweb of Eyes (Bonus Track)

17 – We Will Find A Way (Bonus Track)

18 – Still Breathing (Bonus Track)





CD2:

1 – In The Shadows

2 – Lost In Forever

3 – When Angels Fall

4 – Beautiful Lies

5 – Songs Of Love And Death

6 – Hallelujah

7 – Love’s A Burden

8 – Unbroken

9 – Written In Blood

10 – Nights Will Fade

11 – Love Me Forever

12 – Forget My Name / Re-Record

13 – Shine And Shade





The album is available as 2CD Digipack and Digital Album.





The first single and official video “Through the Mirror” has been released on the Napalm Records YouTube Channel.





Together with Heart Of The Hurricane / Black Edition, BEYOND THE BLACk’s first two albums Lost In Forever and Songs Of Love And Death will be physically released for the first time outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland on June 7th (Europe) and June 28th (North America).





Beyond The Black live:

10.10.19 AT - Dornbirn / Conrad Sohm

11.10.19 DE - München / Backstage

12.10.19 CH - Zürich / Komplex 457

13.10.19 AT - Vienna / Szene

15.10.19 DE - Stuttgart / LKA Longhorn

16.10.19 DE - Saarbrücken / Garage

18.10.19 DE - Berlin / Kesselhaus / Kulturbrauerei

19.10.19 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser

20.10.19 DE - Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36

22.10.19 DE - Hannover / Capitol

23.10.19 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle

25.10.19 DE - Geiselwind / Music Hall

26.10.19 DE - Cologne / Live Music Hall

27.10.19 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

29.10.19 UK - Bristol / Exchange

30.10.19 UK - Manchester / Rebellion

31.10.19 UK - London / Boston Music Room

01.11.19 NL - Enschede / Metropool

02.11.19 FR - Paris / Petit Bain

05.11.19 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset Klubben

07.11.19 SE - Gothenburg / Pustervik

08.11.19 NO - Oslo / John Dee

09.11.19 SE - Malmö / KB

29.11.19 RU - St. Petersburg / ZAL

30.11.19 RU - Moscow / Aglomerat





Heart of The Hurricane, the third album of the band, entered the German album charts at #5 last summer. Crossing all musical borders singer Jennifer Haben scored a slot at the current season for German TV series “Sing meinen Song” (sing my song): starting may 7th she will be starring weekly at TV channel Vox besides other well-known artists like host Michael Patrick Kelly. At the same time Heart Of The Hurricane will be re-released; the new Black Edition includes a double-CD with the original record as well as three brand new songs and a best of from their first two releases. The combination of their biggest hits, the actual album and three new songs, Beyond The Black release a record that leaves nobody unsatisfied.





With the release of their debut record 2015 the band and their singer Jennifer Haben blew up like a bomb. Songs Of Love And Death has been hold in the charts for weeks and the band received a prestigious “Metal Hammer” award in the category “Newcomer of the year”. The following album Lost In Forever drew on that success, charted at #4 in the German charts and led the band on a mammoth tour across Germany and the UK straight to Russia and Japan.





Since 2014 the band delights their fans regularly at the Wacken Open Air as well as support act for Aerosmith, Korn, Scorpions, Saxon, Within Temptation and many other established international acts.





More info on BEYOND THE BLACK:

