NEWS UPDATE - More TV Coverage for SCREAMING EAGLES

Northern Irish rock band Screaming Eagles will have their popular track ‘Rock N Roll Soul’ featured in ‘Sneaky Pete’ - the new Sony Pictures TV produced series on Amazon Prime, that started 13th January 2017.

‘Sneaky Pete’ stars Bryan Cranston of ‘Breaking Bad’ fame and Giovanni Ribisi (Saving Private Ryan, My Name is Earl) in a new 10-part crime drama series to be aired in full on Amazon Prime on 13th January 2017. The series is produced by Graham Yost (Justified, Band of Brothers) and Bryan Cranston and will feature ‘Rock N Roll Soul’ in Episode 3.





‘Rock N Roll Soul’ is the hit track off Screaming Eagles’ debut album ‘From The Flames’. This marks the second time the band has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television; the same track had previously been featured in the hit US TV series ‘Justified’.





Screaming Eagles are currently working on their third album, due for release in summer 2017. The band will be releasing a live mini-album in spring 2017 and will be touring in the UK, France and Germany throughout the year. They recently signed with international booking agency IAA Touring.





LIVE DATES

10/3/17, GREAT YARMOUTH, UK, Legends of Rock

29/4/17 - BONFEST, Kirriemuir, Scotland

20/5/17 - BULLY-LES-MINES, FRANCE, Bully-On-Rocks Festival

03/6/17 - CAMDEN ROCKS, LONDON

15/6/17 - GOTHA, GERMANY, The Londoner

16/6/17 - ARNSTADT, GERMANY, Rockjungfer

17/6/17 - DOBELN, GERMANY, Dobeln At The City Festival

15/7/17 - MANCHESTER, SOS FESTIVAL

27/8/17 - ROCKWICH, Northwich, England

14/10/17 - ROCKERS REUNITED, Torquay, England

LINKS

www.screamingeaglesrock.com

www.facebook.com/screamingeaglesrock

www.twitter.com/screagle83

www.instagram.com/screaglesrock

www.screamingeagles.bigcartel.com