NEWS UPDATE - New Video from PART TIME PILOTS

Local band Part Time Pilots have just released a video for the track “Flashing Lights”. The Omagh based band formed back in 2012 and are due to release their third album “How To Ruin Everything” in June – we’ll have more about that then! Part Time Pilots are Enda McCrory on vocals, Tom Hodkinson on lead guitar, Eamonn Doherty on rhythm guitar, Michael Hodkinson on bass and Aarron McCallan on drums.

For more info check out their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/PartTimePilots/

